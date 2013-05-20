Here Are All The Billboard Music Awards Winners

Taylor Swift dominated the Billboard Music Awards taking home eight awards.

If you were watching the Billboard Music Awards last night, there wasn’t a whole lot of award receiving throughout the night.



Instead, the three-hour marathon was performance heavy with the majority of winners being revealed off stage.

If you’re wondering who took home the trophies, Taylor Swift led the Billboard Music Award winners with eight awards including top artist, top country album, and top country song, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Justin Bieber took home the award for top male artist while Nicki Minaj took home the award for best rap artist.

Here’s the complete list of winners below:

Top Artist

Justin Bieber

Maroon 5

One Direction

Rihanna

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top New Artist

Carly Rae Jepsen

Gotye

One Direction – WINNER

PSY

The Lumineers

Top Male Artist

Bruno Mars

Drake

Flo Rida

Jason Aldean

Justin Bieber – WINNER

Top Female Artist

Adele

Carly Rae Jepsen

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Duo/Group

Coldplay

fun.

Maroon 5

Mumford & Sons

One Direction – WINNER

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele

Justin Bieber

Mumford & Sons

One Direction

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Top Hot 100 Artist

Flo Rida

fun.

Maroon 5 – WINNER

Rihanna

Taylor Swift

Top Rap Artist

Drake

Flo Rida

Nicki Minaj – WINNER

Pitbull

PSY

Top Digital Songs Artist (tie)

Carly Rae Jepsen

Taylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist

Rihanna

Top Touring Artist

Madonna

Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber

Top Streaming Artist

Nicki Minaj

Top Pop Artist

One Direction

Top R&B Artist

Rihanna

Top Country Artist

Taylor Swift

Top Rock Artist

fun.

Top Latin Artist

Jenni Rivera

Top Dance Artist

Madonna

Top EDM Artist

David Guetta

Top Christian Artist

tobyMac

Top Billboard 200 Album

Taylor Swift – “Red”

Top Pop Album

Adele – “21″

Top R&B Album

Rihanna – “Unapologetic”

Top Rap Album

Nicki Minaj – “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”

Top Country Album

Taylor Swift -“Red”

Top Rock Album

Mumford & Sons – “Babel”

Top Latin Album

Jenni Rivera – “La Misma Gran Senora”

Top Dance Album

Madonna – “MDNA”

Top EDM Album

Skrillex – “Bangarang”

Top Christian Album

tobyMac – “Eye On It”

Top Hot 100 Song

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Top Digital Song

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

Top Radio Song

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Top Streaming Song (Video)

PSY – “Gangnam Style”

Top Pop Song

Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”

Top R&B Song

Rihanna – “Diamonds”

Top Rap Song

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”

Top Country Song

Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

Top Rock Song

Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”

Top Latin Song

Michel Telo – “Ai Se Eu Te Pego”

Top Dance Song

Baauer – “Harlem Shake”

Top EDM Song

Baauer – “Harlem Shake”

Top Christian Song

Matt Redman – “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.