Here Are All The Billboard Music Awards Winners

If you were watching the Billboard Music Awards last night, there wasn’t a whole lot of award receiving throughout the night.
Instead, the three-hour marathon was performance heavy with the majority of winners being revealed off stage.
If you’re wondering who took home the trophies, Taylor Swift led the Billboard Music Award winners with eight awards including top artist, top country album, and top country song, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
Justin Bieber took home the award for top male artist while Nicki Minaj took home the award for best rap artist.
Here’s the complete list of winners below:
Top Artist
Justin Bieber
Maroon 5
One Direction
Rihanna
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top New Artist
Carly Rae Jepsen
Gotye
One Direction – WINNER
PSY
The Lumineers
Top Male Artist
Bruno Mars
Drake
Flo Rida
Jason Aldean
Justin Bieber – WINNER
Top Female Artist
Adele
Carly Rae Jepsen
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top Duo/Group
Coldplay
fun.
Maroon 5
Mumford & Sons
One Direction – WINNER
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Justin Bieber
Mumford & Sons
One Direction
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Top Hot 100 Artist
Flo Rida
fun.
Maroon 5 – WINNER
Rihanna
Taylor Swift
Top Rap Artist
Drake
Flo Rida
Nicki Minaj – WINNER
Pitbull
PSY
Top Digital Songs Artist (tie)
Carly Rae Jepsen
Taylor Swift
Top Radio Songs Artist
Rihanna
Top Touring Artist
Madonna
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
Top Streaming Artist
Nicki Minaj
Top Pop Artist
One Direction
Top R&B Artist
Rihanna
Top Country Artist
Taylor Swift
Top Rock Artist
fun.
Top Latin Artist
Jenni Rivera
Top Dance Artist
Madonna
Top EDM Artist
David Guetta
Top Christian Artist
tobyMac
Top Billboard 200 Album
Taylor Swift – “Red”
Top Pop Album
Adele – “21″
Top R&B Album
Rihanna – “Unapologetic”
Top Rap Album
Nicki Minaj – “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded”
Top Country Album
Taylor Swift -“Red”
Top Rock Album
Mumford & Sons – “Babel”
Top Latin Album
Jenni Rivera – “La Misma Gran Senora”
Top Dance Album
Madonna – “MDNA”
Top EDM Album
Skrillex – “Bangarang”
Top Christian Album
tobyMac – “Eye On It”
Top Hot 100 Song
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”
Top Digital Song
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”
Top Radio Song
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
PSY – “Gangnam Style”
Top Pop Song
Carly Rae Jepsen – “Call Me Maybe”
Top R&B Song
Rihanna – “Diamonds”
Top Rap Song
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis Featuring Wanz – “Thrift Shop”
Top Country Song
Taylor Swift – “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”
Top Rock Song
Gotye Featuring Kimbra – “Somebody That I Used To Know”
Top Latin Song
Michel Telo – “Ai Se Eu Te Pego”
Top Dance Song
Baauer – “Harlem Shake”
Top EDM Song
Baauer – “Harlem Shake”
Top Christian Song
Matt Redman – “10,000 Reasons (Bless The Lord)”
