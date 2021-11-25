All the best Black Friday 2021 deals for tech, fashion, homewares and more

- For 2021, the Black Friday sales will occur on November 26, while Cyber Monday kicks off on November 29.
- There’s a range of deals avaialble, including Sony headphones, Dyson vacuums and more.
Black Friday 2021 has officially started, and with it come thousands of sales across homewares, tech, fashion and more. It’s one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.
Given the sheer magnitude of sales available, you could easily spend hours trawling the internet for the best deals available. Alternatively, you could save your time and view our list of the top sales – you’ll need all the extra time you can get deciding which offers to take up.
Be sure to keep checking this page regularly as we’ll be adding new deals as they appear. Black Friday 2021 officially starts on November 26, with more retailers adding sales by the hour.
Table of Contents
Best Black Friday 2021 tech and PC deals
- Amazon Devices: Save up to 68% on Amazon Echo devices.
- Anker: Save on select products, including up to 25% off cables and up to 40% off portable chargers.
- ASUS: Save up to 46% off select Chromebooks and laptops, along with up to 50% Wi-Fi routers.
- Bing Lee: Grab a discount on a range of Leveno Chromebooks and Samsung tablets.
- Catch: Save up to 20% off select Lenovo tablets.
- Dell: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware.
- DJI: Save up to $300 off DJI Drones and accessories.
- eBay: Grab daily Black Friday deals, and exclusive eBay Plus offers.
- The Good Guys: Massive savings across a range of laptops, including brands like Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft.
- HP: Save up to 46% off select laptops, monitors and more.
- Lenovo: Up to 74% off selected tablets, monitors and Chromebooks.
- MSI: Save up to 40% MSI gaming laptops.
- Samsung: Up to 27% off on Samsung S7 and S7+ tablets.
- TP-Link: Save on select Wi-Fi routers.
Best Black Friday 2021 homewares, kitchen and lifestyle deals
- Bed Threads: 15% off sitewide with the code SODREAMY
- Bosch: Save up to 49% off RRP on Bosch tools.
- Canningvale: Up to 75% off.
- Ettitude: Save 20% off storewide and up to 45% off already reduced items.
- Eva: Huge discounts across the site, including $150 off the Eva mattress.
- De’Longhi: Save $230 off the Dedica Pump Espresso, Coffee Machine.
- Dyson: Save $200 off the Dyson V7 Cordfree vacuum, $250 off the Dyson V10 Absolute+ vacuum,and $250 off the Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra vacuum.
- ECOVACS: Grab the ECOVACS ROBOTICS DEEBOT OZMO 950 for $497, down from $799.
- Emma Sleep: Up to 55% off mattresses and bed bases.
- I Love Linen: 30% off storewide.
- InstantPot: Save up to 30% off the InstantPot range.
- KitchenAid: Save up to 25% on selected products.
- Lovehoney: Up to 60% select items.
- Nanoleaf: Save up to 20% off on select Shapes light panels and smart bulbs.
- Nespresso: 15% off selected Vertuo and OL machines.
- Philips Hue: Get up to 30% off smart lighting.
- Philips Kitchen: Save on a range of kitchen and home products, including the Philips Air, the Seies 2200 Coffee Machine and the Philips Air Fryer Essential.
- Russell Hobbs: Save on select Russell Hobbs products.
- Sleep Republic: 10% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY21
- Therabody: Save up to $300 off a range of Theragun devices.
Best Black Friday 2021 health and fitness deals
- Fitbit: Save on select Fitbit devices.
- Garmin: Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches.
- Gymshark: up to 70% off sitewide.
- SZN: 30% off using code BF30
- Withings: Save 40% off the Withings Body+ Scale.
Best Black Friday 2021 headphones and audio deals
- Amazon: Score $70 off the all-new Echo Buds.
- Apple: Get 20% off a pair of Apple AirPods (2nd Gen).
- Bose: Save on select headphones and up to 33% on Bose Soundlink Revolve Speakers.
- Jabra: Save up to 33% on select noise cancelling earbuds.
- Sennheiser: Get up to 56% off on headphones.
- Sony: Get the Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones for $249 (down from $350).
- Ultimate Ears: Save 30% off select wireless speakers.
Best Black Friday 2021 fashion deals
- Aje: 20% off a curated edit and a further 20% off sale items.
- BONDS: 40% off select products.
- Cotton On: 30% off everything.
- David Jones: up to 50% off selected fashion, shoes, accessories.
- Dissh: 20% off all collections..
- THE ICONIC: Up to 30% off select items.
- Le Specs: 30% off site-wide.
- Meshki: up to 70% off selected styles.
- Mejuri: 20% Off Everything with a minimum spend of $150.
- Myer : Up to 50% off select items.
- Net-A-Porter: 30% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY
- Rebecca Vallance: 20% off site-wide.
- St. Agni: spend $450 receive $100 off, spend $650 receive $150 off, spend $850 receive $200 off.
- TwoTags: up to 50% off site-wide.
Best Black Friday 2021 camera deals
- Save up to 60% off a massive range of camera accessories, including backpacks, tripods and more.
- Canon: Save on select Canon cameras.
- Eufy: Save up to 28% on select smart home products.
- Nikon: Save on cameras and accessories
- Panasonic: Save on select cameras.
- Sandisk: Save up to 57% off on select storage devices.
