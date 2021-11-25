Search

All the best Black Friday 2021 deals for tech, fashion, homewares and more

Chris Neill
Black Friday 2021 has officially started, and with it come thousands of sales across homewares, tech, fashion and more. It’s one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.

Given the sheer magnitude of sales available, you could easily spend hours trawling the internet for the best deals available. Alternatively, you could save your time and view our list of the top sales – you’ll need all the extra time you can get deciding which offers to take up.

Be sure to keep checking this page regularly as we’ll be adding new deals as they appear. Black Friday 2021 officially starts on November 26, with more retailers adding sales by the hour.

Best Black Friday 2021 tech and PC deals

  • Amazon Devices: Save up to 68% on Amazon Echo devices.
  • Anker: Save on select products, including up to 25% off cables and up to 40% off portable chargers.
  • ASUS: Save up to 46% off select Chromebooks and laptops, along with up to 50% Wi-Fi routers.
  • Bing Lee: Grab a discount on a range of Leveno Chromebooks and Samsung tablets.
  • Catch: Save up to 20% off select Lenovo tablets.
  • Dell: Up to 40% off selected laptops, including Alienware.
  • DJI: Save up to $300 off DJI Drones and accessories.
  • eBay: Grab daily Black Friday deals, and exclusive eBay Plus offers.
  • The Good Guys: Massive savings across a range of laptops, including brands like Lenovo, Acer and Microsoft.
  • HP: Save up to 46% off select laptops, monitors and more.
  • Lenovo: Up to 74% off selected tablets, monitors and Chromebooks.
  • MSI: Save up to 40% MSI gaming laptops.
  • Samsung: Up to 27% off on Samsung S7 and S7+ tablets.
  • TP-Link: Save on select Wi-Fi routers.

Best Black Friday 2021 homewares, kitchen and lifestyle deals

afterpay day 2021 black friday
Best Black Friday 2021 health and fitness deals

black friday camping
  • Fitbit: Save on select Fitbit devices.
  • Garmin: Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches.
  • Gymshark: up to 70% off sitewide.
  • SZN: 30% off using code BF30
  • Withings: Save 40% off the Withings Body+ Scale.

Best Black Friday 2021 headphones and audio deals

noise-cancelling headphones
Best Black Friday 2021 fashion deals

  • Aje: 20% off a curated edit and a further 20% off sale items.
  • BONDS: 40% off select products.
  • Cotton On: 30% off everything.
  • David Jones: up to 50% off selected fashion, shoes, accessories.
  • Dissh: 20% off all collections..
  • THE ICONIC: Up to 30% off select items.
  • Le Specs: 30% off site-wide.
  • Meshki: up to 70% off selected styles.
  • Mejuri: 20% Off Everything with a minimum spend of $150.
  • Myer : Up to 50% off select items.
  • Net-A-Porter: 30% off using the code BLACKFRIDAY
  • Rebecca Vallance: 20% off site-wide.
  • St. Agni: spend $450 receive $100 off, spend $650 receive $150 off, spend $850 receive $200 off.
  • TwoTags: up to 50% off site-wide.

Best Black Friday 2021 camera deals

You can follow the rest of Business Insider Australia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sale coverage here.

