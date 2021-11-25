All the best Black Friday 2021 deals for tech, fashion, homewares and more

Image: iStock/visualspace

For 2021, the Black Friday sales will occur on November 26, while Cyber Monday kicks off on November 29.

There’s a range of deals avaialble, including Sony headphones, Dyson vacuums and more.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Black Friday 2021 has officially started, and with it come thousands of sales across homewares, tech, fashion and more. It’s one of the biggest online shopping events of the year.

Given the sheer magnitude of sales available, you could easily spend hours trawling the internet for the best deals available. Alternatively, you could save your time and view our list of the top sales – you’ll need all the extra time you can get deciding which offers to take up.

Be sure to keep checking this page regularly as we’ll be adding new deals as they appear. Black Friday 2021 officially starts on November 26, with more retailers adding sales by the hour.

Best Black Friday 2021 tech and PC deals

Image: Dell

Best Black Friday 2021 homewares, kitchen and lifestyle deals

Image: Dyson

Best Black Friday 2021 health and fitness deals

Image: Garmin

Fitbit : Save on select Fitbit devices.

: Save on select Fitbit devices. Garmin : Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches.

: Up to 50% off RRP on select Garmin smartwatches. Gymshark : up to 70% off sitewide.

: up to 70% off sitewide. SZN : 30% off using code BF30

: 30% off using code BF30 Withings: Save 40% off the Withings Body+ Scale.

Best Black Friday 2021 headphones and audio deals

Image: Sony

Best Black Friday 2021 fashion deals

Image: iStock/White Bear Studio

Best Black Friday 2021 camera deals

Image: Nikon

Save up to 60% off a massive range of camera accessories, including backpacks, tripods and more.

Canon : Save on select Canon cameras.

: Save on select Canon cameras. Eufy : Save up to 28% on select smart home products.

: Save up to 28% on select smart home products. Nikon : Save on cameras and accessories

: Save on cameras and accessories Panasonic : Save on select cameras.

: Save on select cameras. Sandisk: Save up to 57% off on select storage devices.

You can follow the rest of Business Insider Australia’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 sale coverage here.

At Business Insider, we independently select and write about products and services we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.