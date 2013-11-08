Here Are All The Australian Government Bodies Being Scrapped

Photo: Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott is today set to announce the scrapping of 20 government committees which have been described as a “hand-break” on progress.

The clean-up does not come as a surprise — Abbott always said he wanted to cut 12,000 jobs from the public service.

What has caught some off-guard though is the news up to a quarter of the CSIRO’s staff could lose their jobs.

According to Fairfax Media, 1400 “non-ongoing” jobs at Australia’s peak scientific research agency are expected to go.

While a case could be made for keeping some, others, while noble, are probably a waste of public money.

Here is the list of all the committees-for-things which will be scrapped:

Australian Animals Welfare Advisory Committee

Commonwealth Firearms Advisory Committee

International Legal Services Advisory Committee

National Inter-country Adoption Advisory Council

National Steering Committee on Corporate Wrongdoing

Antarctic Animal Ethics Committee

Advisory Panel on the Marketing in Australia of Infant Formula

High Speed Rail Advisory Group

Maritime Workforce Development Forum

Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing; Insurance Reform Advisory Group

the National Housing Supply Council

Which ones would you keep? Let us know in the comments.

