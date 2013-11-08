Here Are All The Australian Government Bodies Being Scrapped

Ben Collins
Tony Abbott, Joe Hockey, bearPhoto: Getty Images

Prime Minister Tony Abbott is today set to announce the scrapping of 20 government committees which have been described as a “hand-break” on progress.

The clean-up does not come as a surprise — Abbott always said he wanted to cut 12,000 jobs from the public service.

What has caught some off-guard though is the news up to a quarter of the CSIRO’s staff could lose their jobs.

According to Fairfax Media, 1400 “non-ongoing” jobs at Australia’s peak scientific research agency are expected to go.

While a case could be made for keeping some, others, while noble, are probably a waste of public money.

Here is the list of all the committees-for-things which will be scrapped:

  • Australian Animals Welfare Advisory Committee
  • Commonwealth Firearms Advisory Committee
  • International Legal Services Advisory Committee
  • National Inter-country Adoption Advisory Council
  • National Steering Committee on Corporate Wrongdoing
  • Antarctic Animal Ethics Committee
  • Advisory Panel on the Marketing in Australia of Infant Formula
  • High Speed Rail Advisory Group
  • Maritime Workforce Development Forum
  • Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing; Insurance Reform Advisory Group
  • the National Housing Supply Council

Which ones would you keep? Let us know in the comments.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.