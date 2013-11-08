Here Are All The Australian Government Bodies Being Scrapped

Prime Minister Tony Abbott is today set to announce the scrapping of 20 government committees which have been described as a “hand-break” on progress.
The clean-up does not come as a surprise — Abbott always said he wanted to cut 12,000 jobs from the public service.
What has caught some off-guard though is the news up to a quarter of the CSIRO’s staff could lose their jobs.
According to Fairfax Media, 1400 “non-ongoing” jobs at Australia’s peak scientific research agency are expected to go.
While a case could be made for keeping some, others, while noble, are probably a waste of public money.
Here is the list of all the committees-for-things which will be scrapped:
- Australian Animals Welfare Advisory Committee
- Commonwealth Firearms Advisory Committee
- International Legal Services Advisory Committee
- National Inter-country Adoption Advisory Council
- National Steering Committee on Corporate Wrongdoing
- Antarctic Animal Ethics Committee
- Advisory Panel on the Marketing in Australia of Infant Formula
- High Speed Rail Advisory Group
- Maritime Workforce Development Forum
- Advisory Panel on Positive Ageing; Insurance Reform Advisory Group
- the National Housing Supply Council
Which ones would you keep? Let us know in the comments.
