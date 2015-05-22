Here are all the Australian cars affected by the massive airbag recall

Photo: Getty Images

Faulty airbags that can shoot out shrapnel are the reason 53 million cars, including more than 500,000 in Australia, are being recalled around the world.

The global recall was issued after Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata, for the first time, admitted its airbags were defective.

The latest recalls affects models manufactured from 2003 to 2007.

The recalls website is experiencing some technical issues but the ACCC just released the full list of Australian vehicles affected.

Here they are.

BMW 3 Series – E46

Chrysler LE 300 MY2005-2007

Honda 2001 Honda Civic Sedan

Honda 01-02YM Honda Accord Sedan (this is an extension of PRA 2009/10969)

Honda Civic, CR-V & Jazz Passenger Front Airbag Module (Updated Recall Details 26 June 2014)

Honda Jazz

Honda Accord Euro, CR-V, Civic & Jazz Passengers (front) SRS Airbag Inflator

Honda Jazz & CR-V Drivers (front) SRS Airbag Inflator

Honda Various Honda Motor Vehicles

Mazda Mazda 6 (GG/GY) Passenger Vehicles

Mazda Mazda 6 (GG/GY) &RX-8 (FE) Airbags

Nissan N16 Pulsar &Y61 Patrol Front Passenger Air Bag

Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, X-Trail Airbag Inflator

Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol, D22 Navara, A33 Maxima and T30 X-Trail vehicles

Toyota Corolla ZZE122 and Avensis Verso ACM20 Passenger-Side Front Airbag

Toyota Lexus SC430 Passenger-Side Front Airbag

Toyota Echo NCP1 – RAV4 ACA2

Toyota Corolla, Avensis Verso & Yaris Model Vehicles

Toyota ECHO & RAV4 Drivers Side Airbag Inflator

Mercedes-Benz SL & SLK Passenger Cars

There have not been any reported Australian deaths or injuries as a result of Takata airbags.

The ACCC is considering the implications for consumers affected by the latest recalls.

Car owners with concerns have been advised to contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of the vehicle.

Australian Automotive Dealer Association (AADA) chief executive Patrick Tessier said the authorised dealer network in Australia would work closely with manufacturers to ensure defects are remedied as soon as possible.

He said the global recall exposes serious flaws in Australian Government policy proposals to relax restrictions Personal Import Vehicles (PIVs).

“A PIV purchased outside the authorised dealer network would not be covered by a manufacturer’s warranty and could not be traced in the event of a recall,” he said.

“Will the Government take responsibility for, and bear the costs of, ensuring defects such as faulty airbags are remedied on a PIV?”

NOW READ: The Australian government is considering letting people import their own cars

