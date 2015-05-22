Here are all the Australian cars affected by the massive airbag recall

Faulty airbags that can shoot out shrapnel are the reason 53 million cars, including more than 500,000 in Australia, are being recalled around the world.
The global recall was issued after Japanese airbag manufacturer Takata, for the first time, admitted its airbags were defective.
The latest recalls affects models manufactured from 2003 to 2007.
The recalls website is experiencing some technical issues but the ACCC just released the full list of Australian vehicles affected.
Here they are.
- BMW 3 Series – E46
- Chrysler LE 300 MY2005-2007
- Honda 2001 Honda Civic Sedan
- Honda 01-02YM Honda Accord Sedan (this is an extension of PRA 2009/10969)
- Honda Civic, CR-V & Jazz Passenger Front Airbag Module (Updated Recall Details 26 June 2014)
- Honda Jazz
- Honda Accord Euro, CR-V, Civic & Jazz Passengers (front) SRS Airbag Inflator
- Honda Jazz & CR-V Drivers (front) SRS Airbag Inflator
- Honda Various Honda Motor Vehicles
- Mazda Mazda 6 (GG/GY) Passenger Vehicles
- Mazda Mazda 6 (GG/GY) &RX-8 (FE) Airbags
- Nissan N16 Pulsar &Y61 Patrol Front Passenger Air Bag
- Nissan N16 Pulsar, D22 Navara, Y61 Patrol, X-Trail Airbag Inflator
- Nissan N16 Pulsar, Y61 Patrol, D22 Navara, A33 Maxima and T30 X-Trail vehicles
- Toyota Corolla ZZE122 and Avensis Verso ACM20 Passenger-Side Front Airbag
- Toyota Lexus SC430 Passenger-Side Front Airbag
- Toyota Echo NCP1 – RAV4 ACA2
- Toyota Corolla, Avensis Verso & Yaris Model Vehicles
- Toyota ECHO & RAV4 Drivers Side Airbag Inflator
- Mercedes-Benz SL & SLK Passenger Cars
There have not been any reported Australian deaths or injuries as a result of Takata airbags.
The ACCC is considering the implications for consumers affected by the latest recalls.
Car owners with concerns have been advised to contact their local dealership or the manufacturer of the vehicle.
Australian Automotive Dealer Association (AADA) chief executive Patrick Tessier said the authorised dealer network in Australia would work closely with manufacturers to ensure defects are remedied as soon as possible.
He said the global recall exposes serious flaws in Australian Government policy proposals to relax restrictions Personal Import Vehicles (PIVs).
“A PIV purchased outside the authorised dealer network would not be covered by a manufacturer’s warranty and could not be traced in the event of a recall,” he said.
“Will the Government take responsibility for, and bear the costs of, ensuring defects such as faulty airbags are remedied on a PIV?”
NOW READ: The Australian government is considering letting people import their own cars
