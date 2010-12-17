Here Are All The Apple Secrets Revealed By Alleged Inside Trader

Photo: S. Baker via Flickr

Walter Shimoon, the VP of business development at high-tech manufacturer Flextronics, was arrested this morning on insider trading charges. The complaint against him reveals that he spilled lots of private information about products from Apple to clients during calls that were recorded by the FBI.Some of the dirt he allegedly shared:



Details of the cameras in the upcoming iPhone 4, including the front-facing camera to be used for videoconferencing (Facetime)

The fact that the iPod Nano update in 2009 would include a camera

Apple’s internal codename for the iPad was K48, which Shimoon speculated was “probably a reader” based on the fact that it didn’t have a camera

Apple told suppliers to expect to ship 6 million iPhone 4s per month, but Shimoon suggested “their real number is more like 5 million, 4.5 to 5 million.”

Actual iPhone sales figures for the third quarter of 2009 and projected sales for iPhones and iPods for the fourth quarter of 2009

Expectations that Apple would sell between 11 million and 12 million iPods between August and December 2009 (the actual figure was just over 11 million)

Shimoon also spilled proprietary information about AMD, Dell, Seagate, and several other companies, according to the complaint.

