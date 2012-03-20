We Love These Vintage Ads In Newsweek's New 'Mad Men' Issue

Laura Stampler
mad men newsweek

Photo: newsweek

Newsweek’s “Mad Men” inspired issue, on newsstands today, has given modern advertisers an opportunity to teleport back to 1965.Advertisers—including Allstate, Mercedes, Spam and Tide, to name a few—jumped at the chance to provide retro ads for the magazine.

Editor Tina Brown explained:

The concept caught fire, and soon creative directors from agencies all over were diving into their vaults to dust off visuals from old accounts like Spam, Tide, Dunkin doughnuts, and Hush Puppies. Ad agencies like Brand Cottage, not around in those days, went retro just for kicks.

Although Johnnie Walker and the U.S. Forest Service re-ran ads that appeared in 1960’s magazines, the magazine didn’t include any cigarette ads or sexist prints of happy housewives.

Allstate

Allstate

Bloomingdale's

British Airways

Domtar

Dunkin' doughnuts

Estee Lauder

GEICO

Hush Puppies

John Hancock

Johnnie Walker

Johnston & Murphy

Lincoln

Mercedes

New York Life

Old Forester

Smokey Bear

Spam

Tide

United colours of Benetton

Uprising

Thought that was fun?


