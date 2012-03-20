We Love These Vintage Ads In Newsweek's New 'Mad Men' Issue

Photo: newsweek

Newsweek’s “Mad Men” inspired issue, on newsstands today, has given modern advertisers an opportunity to teleport back to 1965.Advertisers—including Allstate, Mercedes, Spam and Tide, to name a few—jumped at the chance to provide retro ads for the magazine.



Editor Tina Brown explained:

The concept caught fire, and soon creative directors from agencies all over were diving into their vaults to dust off visuals from old accounts like Spam, Tide, Dunkin doughnuts, and Hush Puppies. Ad agencies like Brand Cottage, not around in those days, went retro just for kicks.

Although Johnnie Walker and the U.S. Forest Service re-ran ads that appeared in 1960’s magazines, the magazine didn’t include any cigarette ads or sexist prints of happy housewives.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.