Here Are All Of The Big Names Who Failed To Reach The Quarterfinals At Wimbledon

Serena Williams

Serena Williams’ loss to Sabine Lisicki in the Round of 16 at Wimbledon was the biggest upset yet in a tournament that has seen many of the big names fail to even reach the quarterfinals.



Entering her Round of 16 match against Lisicki, Williams had a 92.1% chance of winning this year’s Wimbledon with Victoria Azarenka and Maria Sharapova having already bowed out of the tournament according to MasseyRatings.com.

Now, the three favourites and five of the top nine players in the Ladies’ draw are no longer competing based on odds prior to the tournament by Bovada.lv.

The men’s draw is nearly as chaotic with three of the top five favourites (Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Jo Wilfried Tsonga) already losing.

Here is a look at the pre-tournament odds to win Wimbledon and who is still alive…

