Here Are All Of Apple's Upcoming Product Changes Tim Cook Hinted At Last Night

Photo: Asa Mathat | All Things Digital

Tim Cook didn’t end up announcing any new products at All Things D’s big tech conference last night (no surprise there), but the Apple CEO did offer some big clues about a few new products and updates Apple has coming up – as well as a few that the company has decided not to work on.Apple TV



Cook refused to give a definite answer about whether Apple is working on a new television set, but he did note that the television market in general is “an area of intense interest for us.”

Cook also suggested that most consumers are unhappy with the TV sets they have now, leaving room for a company like Apple to improve it. “I would say most people would say this is not an area of their life that they are pleased with,” he said.

No gaming console

While Cook fanned the rumours about a new Apple TV, he shot down the speculation that the company would release a gaming console along with it.

“I’m not interested in being in the console business in what is thought of as traditional gaming,” Cook said in the interview with All Things D. Instead, he suggested that Apple’s future in the gaming industry will focus on “portable devices.”

A cheaper iPhone

When asked if Apple would consider releasing a $99 iPhone in the future, Cook said he wasn’t “going to conjecture.” But he followed that up with a statement that left the door open for cheaper version of the popular smartphone.

“Whenever we can do fantastic products and they yield great price points,” Cook said, it’s something the company is interested in.

4-inch iPhone

Elsewhere in the interview, Cook seemed to suggest that all the reports about Apple introducing a larger 4-inch iPhone screen are wrong.

“One thing is that we’re not fragmented,” Cook said, mentioning one of Apple’s big strengths in the smartphone market. “Look at the percentage of users who upgraded to iOS 5. We have one App Store. We have one phone with one screen size, one resolution. So it’s pretty simple if you’re a developer.”

This doesn’t necessarily rule out the possibility that Apple would come out with a larger phone in the future, but it seems like an odd move for Cook to praise the fact that the company just has “one phone with one screen size” only to change that a few months later.

Major upgrades to Siri

Cook praised Siri during the interview, but noted that Apple is planning to make some significant upgrades to the feature in the “coming months.”

“There’s more that [Siri] can do,” Cook said. “We have a lot of people working on this. You’ll be really pleased with the things you’ll see over the coming months.”

Some developers we’ve spoken with in recent weeks have suggested these changes could include integrating Siri with more apps in the App Store.

Better integration with Facebook

When asked why Apple’s iOS operating system is integrated with Twitter, but not Facebook, Cook suggested this might change soon.

“I think our relationship [with Facebook] is good. I think we can do more with them. Stay tuned.”

Kill off Ping

Cook even went so far as to hint that Apple would be open to getting rid of Ping, the company’s widely panned attempt at a social network.

“We tried Ping, and I think the customer voted and said ‘This isn’t something that I want to put a lot of energy into,'” Cook said in the interview. “Will we kill it? I don’t know. We’ll look at that.”

