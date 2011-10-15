Here Are 9 Ways Herman Cain's Tax Plan Might Hurt Consumers

Bloomberg Businessweek has a write-up today outlining several ways Republican presidential candidate Hermain Cain could screw consumers with his 9-9-9 tax plan.



The plan, which proposes a 9% corporate tax, 9% income tax, and a 9% national sales tax, vaulted Cain to the front of the race, but has drawn the ire of conservatives, who are scoring the plan a big fat zero.

Calling the plan “Dumb Dumb Dumb” in the most blunt headline we’ve seen so far, The Daily Caller agrees with Michelle Bachman that the plan is just another way to “give Congress another pipeline for revenue.”

While that remains to be seen, shifting the tax burden from the rich to the poor and throwing yet another wet blanket on the ailing housing market are plausible reasons for voters to think twice about Cain’s proposal.

Here are nine reasons 9-9-9 might be “dumb, dumb, dumb” for cash-strapped Americans.

