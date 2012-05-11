Here Are 9 Of Time Magazine's Most Controversial Covers

Time Magazine shocked a lot of people with this racy new cover for its next issue.
The cover is of 26-year-old mum Jamie Lynne Grumet breast feeding, or at least pretending to, her 3-year-old son. The accompanying story takes a look at the rise in so-called attachment parents.
But using such attention grabbing covers isn’t anything new for Time.
The magazine has had a long history of pairing some racy images with their cover stories.
And we’ve assembled a collection of some of the edgiest ones for your viewing pleasure.
Some thought the 'M' in this 2002 cover made it look like Rev. Billy Graham had devil horns. Time said it was just a coincidence.
This 2012 cover about Latino voters sparked controversy by including a person who wasn't Latino at all.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.