Here Are 9 Of Time Magazine's Most Controversial Covers

Time Magazine shocked a lot of people with this racy new cover for its next issue.



The cover is of 26-year-old mum Jamie Lynne Grumet breast feeding, or at least pretending to, her 3-year-old son. The accompanying story takes a look at the rise in so-called attachment parents.

But using such attention grabbing covers isn’t anything new for Time.

The magazine has had a long history of pairing some racy images with their cover stories.

And we’ve assembled a collection of some of the edgiest ones for your viewing pleasure.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.