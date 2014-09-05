Here Are 8 Of Australia's Most Indulgent Holiday Rentals

Australia has some of the most incredible vistas, but many locals choose to flit off OS for their breaks rather than exploring their own country.
There are plenty of different types of holidays to be had in Australia, from beach breaks to country getaways. Holiday rental site Stayz announced its annual awards overnight, revealing some of the best listings it has on its site.
Taking out the most indulgent rental category was a palatial villa positioned in the hills of Coffs Harbour. But there were some incredible shortlisted properties on the indulgence list.
Here are 8 of them.
Positioned about 750 feet above the ocean on the Coffs Harbour hillside this French influenced five bedroom villa has an infinity pool, in-house cinema and gym and will set you back about $1,100 a night.
This luxury Hamptons style beach house is smack bang on the beach front of the NSW north coast.
With two beachfront pools, a 12-person hot spa and 40metres of beach frontage to play on this five bedroom Sapphire Beach rental will set you back just over $1000 a night.
Just back from Castaways Beach, this pet-friendly, seven bedroom holiday house with plunge pool has all the necessities for a week away and costs about $600 a night.
A large open-plan set up in the middle of North Queensland's heritage-listed Daintree rainforest, this rental is serene. With heated pool, tree-top outlook and five bedrooms, it's about $750 a night.
Reminiscent of the most romantic movie in recent history, The Notebook, this house is subtly elegant. On the edge of Lake Sambell in Victoria's wine country, the three bedroom cottage is between $305 and $610 a night.
Set into the cliffs of Falmouth, on the East Coast of Tasmania, this ocean retreat is well appointed with heated plunge pool, penthouse suite and gourmet kitchen and costs about $950 a night.
Nestling up by the fire, this Victorian homestead is all about winter indulgence. Think red wine, dark chocolate and cheese platters. Not too far from the Daylesford wine region, Aghadoe is spread across 60 acres for ultimate privacy and costs just under $1000 a night.
