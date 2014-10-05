Here Are 7 Awesome Speeches From Russell Crowe Movies To Get You Pumped Up For Today's NRL Grand Final

43 years without a grand final win is a huge feat to overcome. But if anyone is going to get the Rabbitohs fired up for today’s game it will be Russell Crowe.

Having performed many inspirational monologues throughout his acting career, Crowe’s passion and enthusiasm is enough to set a fire in the bellies of footy fans everywhere.

We’ve compiled some of his best motivational speeches to give you an idea of what the Souths could be in for in the lead-up to today’s grand final.

Here are eight of Crowe’s most passionate and inspiring movie speeches.

1. Gladiator

“My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius… and I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next.”

2. Master & Commander

“Do you not see? The only things that keep this wooden world together are hard work… Men must be governed!”

3. Les Miserables

“Fallen from god, fallen from grace. God be my witness I never shall yield. Till we come face to face.”

4. Acceptance speech for Best Actor at the 2001 Academy Awards for his performance in Gladiator

“If you grow up in the suburbs of anywhere, a dream like this seems kind of vaguely ludicrous and completely unattainable. But this moment is directly connected to those imaginings. And for anybody who’s on the downside of advantage, and relying purely on courage, it’s possible.”

(Start watching at 4.15)

5. A Beautiful Mind

“I’ve always believed in numbers; and the equations and logics that lead to reason. But after a lifetime of such pursuits, I ask, “What truly is logic? Who decides reason?” My quest has taken me through the physical, the metaphysical, the delusional — and back. And I have made the most important discovery of my career, the most important discovery of my life: It is only in the mysterious equations of love that any logic or reasons can be found.”

6. Robin Hood

“If you’re building for the future, you must set your foundations strong… You build a country like you build a cathedral, from the ground up. Empower every man and you will gain strength.”

And sometimes it’s not even what Russell said, but what was said to him.

7. Cinderella Man

“You’re stronger than this guy. Don’t back up! Don’t back off! This guy is a bull-rusher. He’s gonna keep coming at you all night until you stop him. He can’t back up. You stop him… You gotta beat this son of a bitch from the inside out!”

