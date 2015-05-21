Here are 7 thoughts on the April FOMC minutes

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from the April FOMC meeting today. Most people are reading them to mean that a June interest rate hike is off the table.

Here are some other thoughts on what the minutes mean for markets, culled from Twitter:

Shorter FOMC minutes: Fed officials realise they have no idea what is going on in the economy.

— Tim Duy (@TimDuy) May 20, 2015

Being data dependent is hard when the data isn’t clear.

— Ylan Q. Mui (@ylanmui) May 20, 2015

Collective shrug in markets reflects this. https://t.co/CapxkOezmW

— Julie Hyman (@juleshyman) May 20, 2015

Fed officials talked about possibility that seasonality quirks were depressing Q1 data. pic.twitter.com/fKnM3rl8Iy

— Joseph Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) May 20, 2015

Maybe the next fed chair will raise rates

— Betty (@I_BlackBetty_I) May 20, 2015

We June birds aren’t so crazy after all. It’s not about the economy. It’s about the dual mandate. And THAT has been met #Fed $USFED

— Lydia Idem Finkley (@faithmight) May 20, 2015

Link to April FOMC minutes: http://t.co/2LkTxptXA1 summary: June hike isn’t happening (fed fwd contracts implying first hike in Jan’16 fwiw)

— Christopher Vecchio (@CVecchioFX) May 20, 2015

When the Fed will hike rates is still anyone’s guess.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.