Here are 7 thoughts on the April FOMC minutes

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from the April FOMC meeting today. Most people are reading them to mean that a June interest rate hike is off the table.
Here are some other thoughts on what the minutes mean for markets, culled from Twitter:
Shorter FOMC minutes: Fed officials realise they have no idea what is going on in the economy.
Being data dependent is hard when the data isn’t clear.
Collective shrug in markets reflects this. https://t.co/CapxkOezmW
Fed officials talked about possibility that seasonality quirks were depressing Q1 data. pic.twitter.com/fKnM3rl8Iy
Maybe the next fed chair will raise rates
We June birds aren’t so crazy after all. It’s not about the economy. It’s about the dual mandate. And THAT has been met #Fed $USFED
Link to April FOMC minutes: http://t.co/2LkTxptXA1 summary: June hike isn’t happening (fed fwd contracts implying first hike in Jan’16 fwiw)
When the Fed will hike rates is still anyone’s guess.
