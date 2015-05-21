Here are 7 thoughts on the April FOMC minutes

Shane Ferro

The Federal Reserve released the minutes from the April FOMC meeting today. Most people are reading them to mean that a June interest rate hike is off the table.

Here are some other thoughts on what the minutes mean for markets, culled from Twitter:

When the Fed will hike rates is still anyone’s guess.

