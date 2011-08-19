Here Are 7 Stocks Avoiding The Crash

When you have a day of -500 DJIA points and when you have the panic back on, it is just assumed that every stock you have in your portfolio is going to be down.



Not so fast.

There are almost always some stocks that are up even on big down days and we aren’t referring to the inverse ETF category.

Apricus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI) is up after it received FDA clearance for its OTC anti-fungal drug. Shares are up 8.9% at $4.30, but keep in mind that this one is only a $85 million market cap even after the pop today.

DARA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARA) is up almost 24% at $2.82 on news that its investigational drug KRN5500 has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA as a treatment for chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain. Keep in mind that this is a $14 million market cap even after the big gain.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: EK) may be a long-term loser headed to the grave yard but the possible patent sales has the stock up double-digits in percentage terms. Shares are up almost 15% at $3.09.

