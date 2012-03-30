Here Are 7 Senate Races You Need To Pay Attention To In 2012

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With the Republican presidential primaries consuming most of our attention, it’s easy to overlook the various Senate races also taking place.But here’s a fun fact: nearly a third of the Senate will be up for grabs this November.



While some of these races will likely be landslides, others project to be much closer and could significantly alter the political landscape.

Democrats are setting their sites on several key races, hoping to reclaim their 60-vote super majority in the Senate, while Republicans look to repel their advances.

So even though we’re still more than eight months out, there are still a number of races that are worth keeping your eye on.

