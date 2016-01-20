7 of the best-looking home offices in Australia

It’s hard to complain when you’re working from home.

The luxury of being able to work at your own pace can be hugely satisfying but how productive we are can depend on our home office and whether it’s been designed to suit our working needs.

Home renovation and design platform, Houzz, recently released the results of their Best of Houzz 2016 competition. The best home office designs in Australia were based on community picks from the 35 million monthly users on Houzz featuring sleek desk spaces and ornate furnishing through to minimalist decor.

“There’s definitely been a lot of buzz about 2016 being the year of calm, in choosing cheery colours and soothing materials,” says Australian editor Jenny Drew.

“Following on from that, word on the street is that we’re due a bit of a ‘digi detox’, whereby we reserve areas of the home for tranquility.

“According to some of our Best of Houzz winners, that stretches as far as the home office –- it’s been interesting to see more and more tranquil set-ups, without a computer dominating the space.”

She also says that “metallics are still a big talking point” with more bronze, gold and brushed stainless steel expected to seep into homes this year.

Here’s a look at some of the beautiful designs below.

Studio 11 Kiama by Lime Building Group. Photo: Houzz. Picton Pde by Debstudio. Photo: Houzz. Watkins Road by Oswald Homes. Photo: Houzz. Strelein Warehouse by Ian Moore Architects. Photo: Houzz. Mosman Park by HC Interiors. Photo: Houzz. Carron Road Residence by Luis La Pegna. Photo: Houzz. Adelaide St House by CG Design Studio. Photo: Houzz.

