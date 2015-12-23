Here are 7 incredibly luxurious homes that you can now buy in New Zealand

Imagine waking up in one of New Zealand’s most beautiful holiday spots, in your very own luxury lodge or mansion.

A long summer’s day stretches ahead of you. Perhaps you’ll start with some laps in your aquatic complex? A stroll along your private beach? Breakfast by the swallow pond?

Or maybe you’ve invited some friends to stay – keep an eye on that heli-pad, they’ll be landing any minute now.

These five luxury lodges currently for sale will cost you millions. Fortunately for us, dreaming is free.

1. Mana Lodge, Hawke’s Bay

The family estate of the late Sir Paul Holmes is located in the Poukawa region of Hawke’s Bay, a 15-minute drive from Havelock North and Hastings. The 440 square metre lodge boasts six bedrooms and three bathrooms on 18 hectares of countryside, complete with an olive grove containing 2700 trees (which produced Holmes’ award-winning olive oil). The property also features a conservatory, 40-metre pergola, circular swimming pool, vast lavender field, swallow ponds, and a meandering river.

Price: Expected to fetch more than $NZ4 million. Tenders close on March 3, 2016.

2. Kelburn home, Wellington

This stately home sits on the Kelburn skyline and enjoys views across Wellington city. With a fireman’s pole down to the kids’ cubby house in the garage mezzanine, this place is a winner for a family with young children. Did we mention it also has a tennis court, gym, and large heated swimming pool?

Price: Capital value of $NZ3.8m, according to a QV valuation.

3. Mahana Lodge, Marlborough Sounds

This lodge is all about the location, sitting beside the picturesque Queen Charlotte Track. The 18ha property boasts a glow-worm grotto, idyllic waterfall, and 200 metre private beach with its own fixed jetty. Mahana Lodge has a history dating back to 1896, and is one of the oldest homesteads in the Marlborough Sounds. The lodge itself contains four bedrooms with their own ensuites, a lounge with spectacular sea views, and two self-contained cabins. There are also extensive fruit and vegetable gardens for self-sufficiency.

Price: According to a Marlborough District Council valuation, the property is worth close to $1.5m.

4. Paratiho Lodge, Nelson

Located at Ngatimoti, about 50km west of Nelson, this luxury lodge was used by former British banking executive Sir Keith Whitson and his wife as a private residence. The secluded 770ha property contains four lakes, a croquet lawn, heli-pad, nine hole golf course, swimming pool, tennis court, and area of mature native bush. The accommodation boasts six guest suites, a spa, and gymnasium with sauna. The property also houses a farm that can hold more than 7500 sheep, cattle and deer.

Price: Asking price of $NZ20m.

5. Mt Rosa Lodge, Gibbston

This five-star lodge near Queenstown is nestled on 2.46ha high above the Gibbston vineyards, and includes 1000 vines which produce between 45 and 90 cases of Pinot Noir per year. The 428sqm lodge comprises of three suites, each with their own private outdoor courtyards with views of the vines and mountains. Guest areas contain a wine cellar and tasting room, lounges, patios and decks with indoor and outdoor fireplaces, and a feature gourmet kitchen suitable for cooking classes.

Price: Asking price of $NZ2.3m.

6. Ohui Lodge, Coromandel

This eco-retreat features three accommodation buildings sprawled across almost 31ha of land, including 550m of beach reserve adjacent to Opoutere Beach. There are also glow-worm caves, a natural amphitheatre, and outdoor stage. The main accommodation buildings cover 552sqm, with seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. An aquatic complex includes an outdoor pool with underwater sound and lighting, a solar-heated watsu massage pool and spa room. There is also a purpose-built recording studio.

Price: Capital value of $NZ3.25m, according to a QV valuation.

7. Remuera home, Auckland

This luxury Remuera home is on a harbour-facing 2494sqm site at the no-exit, lower end of Victoria Ave. Nestled among large trees its sprawling lawn fronts straight on to Wilson’s beach. However there is a closer option for a swim – the gas-heated swimming pool and spa. The three-level home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It also boasts a library, two kitchens, two dining rooms, a formal lounge, a gym, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, and a large rumpus room.

Price: Capital value of $NZ11m, according to a QV valuation.

