6 Hot Trends That Will Spice Up Thanksgiving Tables This Year

Photo: Steve Johnson / Flickr

Thanksgiving may be a tradition we look forward to repeating every year, but no two turkey days are ever alike. While there are mainstays (an over-the-top feast, a serious selection of sides, and an attitude of gratitude) that will never go away, thanks to the ever-changing times, we’re seeing a few new trends, too.Here are a few themes we’ve seen everywhere this holiday.



This post originally appeared on YumSugar.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.