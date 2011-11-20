6 Hot Trends That Will Spice Up Thanksgiving Tables This Year

Photo: Steve Johnson / Flickr
Thanksgiving may be a tradition we look forward to repeating every year, but no two turkey days are ever alike. While there are mainstays (an over-the-top feast, a serious selection of sides, and an attitude of gratitude) that will never go away, thanks to the ever-changing times, we’re seeing a few new trends, too.Here are a few themes we’ve seen everywhere this holiday.
This post originally appeared on YumSugar.
For something different, well-traveled gourmands are turning to ingredients from the near and far East, using the likes of soy sauce and garam masala for a more dynamic bird this year.
Whether it's roasted in the pan, deep-fried in oil like a chip, or shredded in slaw, these petite cabbage heads are everywhere this year. Try them pan-fried, in a hash, or even raw and chopped into salads.
They've been around for hundreds of years, but it's finally time for heritage turkeys to shine. Because they're bred naturally and grow slowly, they're known for their succulent texture and depth of flavour.
Although cranberry jelly and sauce will always have a place at the table, lighter cranberry preparations -- even raw preparations, like a jalapeño-lime salsa -- have shown up in recent spreads, too.
From quinoa-stuffed acorn squash to cheesy butternut squash bread pudding, vegetarian and even vegan alternatives to turkey are all the rage.
