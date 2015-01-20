Here Are 6 Startups NRMA Thinks Could Help It Evolve In The Future

NRMA is throwing its support behind six Australian startups in the hope a couple of them might fit with the company’s long-term business plans.

The motoring association has selected six startups from 80 applications to participate in the company’s first accelerator program called Jumpstart.

Jumpstart is co-ordinated by the Slingshot accelerator and supported by Artesian Venture Partners and PwC.

Company CEO Tony Stuart said: “Our successful startups have a very steep business education ahead of them, each business group is given the opportunity to learn from the best. They will receive business advice, training and mentoring from recognised experts in the startup world.”

Each of the six finalists receive $30,000 from Slingshot who in return takes a 10% stake in the startup.

At the end of the program, some of the statups could potentially access the 2.4 million people in NRMA’s membership base.

Here are the six startups NRMA is looking closely at.

A national service that connects people needing in-home carers with people looking for carer work. WunderWalk: A personalised pocket tour guide app which formulates your ultimate outing no matter where you are in the world.

Social network where gamers connect, it already has 2000 registered members. Camplify: Connecting campers with owners of caravans and RVs as well as holiday parks and camping grounds. It aims to be the “airbnb of the camping world”.

Voice recognition technology which aims to reduce driver distractions. It can make calls and send texts without the driver touching their phone. HiveUAV: Providing automated remote aerial monitoring using drones for agriculture, emergency services and industry.

NRMA said it will repeat the Jumpstart program later this year.

