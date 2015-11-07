Here are 58 tech startups that are on track to become Britain's next billion dollar companies

A group backed by a team that wants to support the UK’s most promising high-growth technology companies has invited 58 tech startups to be part of an elite club.
Silicon Valley Comes To the UK (SVC2UK), an organisation set up by LinkedIn cofounder Reed Hoffman, former LinkedIn VP of corporate strategy Ellen Levy, and LoveFilm investor Sherry Coutu, chose the companies based on their potential to grow into huge tech corporations.
The “Scale Up Club,” designed to encourage “high-impact entrepreneurship,” is for companies that could hit £100 million in revenue in the next three to five years.
The companies in the 2015 intake span a variety of industries, from artificial intelligence and drones, to flower delivery services and consumer hardware.
Newcomers that were added include computer building kit provider Kano, on demand cleaning service Hassle and micro computer developer Raspberry Pi.
Between the 58 companies, they generate £300 million in revenue each year and employ 3,100 people, SVC2UK said, adding that they’re growing at 110% a year.
The new club members were announced at an event held at the London Stock Exchange today, and they will receive mentoring from successful people in the global technology industry, including TomTom cofounder Corinne Goddijn-Vigreux and Catherine Mohr, VP of medical research at Intuitive Surgical.
Previous Scale Up Club alumni such as TransferWise and SkyScanner are now valued at over $US1 billion (£660 million) and it’s hoped that the latest intake of companies will follow a similar path.
These high valuations have been made possible off the back of venture capital money pouring into UK companies.
Research from London & Partners, the Mayor of London’s inward investment agency, reveals that the UK has attracted more VC investment from Silicon Valley based investors than any other major European country over the last five years having completed 290 deals, worth a combined total of around $US4.2 billion (£3 billion).
London-based technology companies attracted almost half (45%) of all deals into the UK from Silicon Valley, totalling $US1.9 billion, more than Paris, Madrid and Amsterdam combined.
Janet Coyle, Director SVC2UK at London & Partners said: “This year’s Scale Up Club includes some of the UK’s fastest growing digital businesses and provides further proof that we can produce companies of genuine scale.”
UK still lacks a $US100 billion tech company
While the scale of some of the UK’s tech startups isn’t to be sniffed at, it’s worth noting that the UK is yet to create a company that’s anywhere near the same size as the likes of Google, Apple, Amazon or Facebook. In other words, the UK may have plenty of unicorns but where are its mega-unicorns?
Coutu, who sits on a several boards including LinkedIn’s board of advisors and the board of the London Stock Exchange, has been calling on the UK government to do more to support the nation’s fastest growing technology companies if it wants to create technology corporations with valuations in excess of $US100 billion.
One area she’s been focusing on is immigration, as she strongly believes that UK tech companies need to be able to hire anyone from anywhere in the world.
Full list of companies in the Scale Up Club. The 58 companies that were added today appear in the left-hand column.
|
2015
|
2014
|
2013
|
Adzuna
Blaze
Bloom & Wild
BorrowMyDoggy
Cambridge Intelligence
Careflow connect
Clear Returns
CMO Software
Commerce Guys
Concirrus
Dressippi
Duedil
Entrade Energie Systems
ESBConnect
Freeformers
Graze
Grub Club
Halo Insurance Services Limited
Hassle.com
Invenio Business Solutions
Isansys
iStorage Limited
Kaizen Furniture
Kano
Kanteron Systems
Miradore
Mosaicoon
MotorK
My Showcase Limited
Network Locum
Oviva
Parkopedia
Pointr
Prisma Electronics
Raspberry Pi Foundation
Realeyes
Reevoo
Renal Services
Rocketseed
Secretsales.com
Skimlinks
Sky-Futures
Smart Currency Exchange
Snapfashion
Swiftkey
Switch
Technology Will Save Us
The Test People
translate plus
TrialReach
TRULY Experiences
uMotif
Undo Software
Urban Massage
Vocality
WhatUsersDo
Yomp
|
Amplience
Appear Here
AppsBuilder
Benefex
Beyondtheschoolrun
Blippar
Blueliv
Bossa Studios
Cambridge Cognition
Cambridge Intelligence
Cause4
CertiVox
CityFibre
Clear Returns
Code Club
Concirrus
Conversocial
Digital Shadows
Eblink
eLife
Genius Food
Glow
Hassle.com
HealthUnlocked
InSkin Media
Jolla
Love Home Swap
LoveSpace
LovethEsign
Mars Space
Moneydashboard
MSquared Lasers
Musement
MVF
MyShowcase
Neverbland
nucleobase
Object Matrix
PathXL
Payment Sense
Postcode Anywhere
Purple Wifi
Real Eyes
Secretesales.com
Server Density
Smart Traffic
Somo
Spark Energy
StreetHub
SwiftKey
Taragenyx
Technology Will Save Us
The Test People
Thread
Translate Plus
TVTY
Undo
Versarie
|
Affectv
AlexandAlexa.com
Artfinder
Asset Match Limited
Axol Bioscience Limited
Base79
Boticca
Bright*Sun
Cause4
CertiVox UK Ltd.
ConcretePlatform
Coveritas Limited
DataShaka
EDITD
EVRYTHNG Limited
Greenman Gaming
HealthUnlocked
HybridCluster
i2O Water
import·io
Insane Logic
Intelesant
itradein.com Ltd
Jostle Corporation
Kiosked Ltd
Love Home Swap
Lulu
Lumi Mobile
M Squared Lasers
Marmalade
Masabi
Medikidz
Neo Mobile
NewVoiceMedia
onefinestay
Ontrac Ltd
Pocketprof
Postcode Anywhere
PsychologyOnline
Realex Payments
RedBite Solutions
Rightster
Seedrs
ServerSpace Limited
Signkick
Skimlinks
Skyscanner
sofar sounds
Somo
SuperAwesome Ltd
SwiftKey
Synthesio
Teddle
Test and Verification Solutions Ltd
TransferWise
TranslateMedia
Tray.io
TrialReach
Trustev
WAYN (Where Are You Now?)
Wifarer
Worldwide Computer Company (Charity Engine)
YPlan
Zopa
