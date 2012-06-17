Here Are 5 Ways To Look And Feel More Powerful

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
- The military makes soldiers stand up straight for a reason; there’s an implicit connection between posture and power that has been demonstrated time and time again. Want to increase confidence? Make yourself tougher? Impress others? Stand up straight.
- Clench your fists. Gestures should be palm down.
- Know how to speak with power. Deepen your voice. Speak first. Speak often. Repeat yourself. Interrupt people. Don’t laugh.
- Elevate yourself when standing. Sit in the centre during meetings. Dress appropriately. It makes a difference.
- People perceived as powerful break the rules.
