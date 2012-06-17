Here Are 5 Ways To Look And Feel More Powerful

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

The military makes soldiers stand up straight for a reason; there’s an implicit connection between posture and power that has been demonstrated time and time again. Want to increase confidence? Make yourself tougher? Impress others? Stand up straight.

Clench your fists. Gestures should be palm down.

Know how to speak with power. Deepen your voice. Speak first. Speak often. Repeat yourself. Interrupt people. Don’t laugh.

Elevate yourself when standing. Sit in the centre during meetings. Dress appropriately. It makes a difference.

People perceived as powerful break the rules.

