Here Are 5 Ways To Look And Feel More Powerful

Eric Barker
Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider

  • The military makes soldiers stand up straight for a reason; there’s an implicit connection between posture and power that has been demonstrated time and time again. Want to increase confidence? Make yourself tougher? Impress others? Stand up straight. 
  • Clench your fists. Gestures should be palm down.
  • Know how to speak with power. Deepen your voice. Speak first. Speak often. Repeat yourself. Interrupt people. Don’t laugh.
  • Elevate yourself when standing. Sit in the centre during meetings. Dress appropriately. It makes a difference.
  • People perceived as powerful break the rules. 

