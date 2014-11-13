Here Are 5 Ways To Eat Healthier At Work From The Golden Door's Head Chef

It’s easy to slip into terrible eating or not eating habits during a busy work day.

It’s a dangerous habit which affects mental and physical health.

Golden Door executive chef David Hunter. Image: Supplied.

“We all live busy lives and sadly for most our focus on food has become more about necessity than enrichment,” health retreat Golden Door’s executive chef David Hunter said.

“Our bodies all crave healthy food, but we have programmed ourselves to eat conveniently, which means processed, refined foods and fast, less than nutritious options that may appease our immediate appetites but do not necessarily address our health and wellness needs.”

Cleaning up your diet can boost energy levels and help you perform better during the day.

Here are Hunter’s five tips for eating healthier at your desk.

Eat breakfast It sounds simple but getting off to a good start sets you up for the day, Hunter said. “Try to minimise stimulants like coffee, tea and high sugar drinks and replace them with herbal teas and lots of fresh water to keep the hydration levels up,” he said. Block out time for meals It’s easy to skip a meal when you’re busy at the office, blocking out some time in your diary to eat can make all the difference. “Take 30 minutes each day to walk away from your desk and eat a healthy nutritious meal. You’ll come back refreshed, re-energised and more productive,” Hunter said. Eat leftovers “Make an extra portion when you’re cooking dinner each night, and you’ll have a healthy lunch to take to the office the next day. You’ll also save money and time not having to duck out of the office to purchase lunch by doing this,” he said. Plan ahead “If you know you’re going to eat two or three meals and two snacks a day at the office, plan ahead. Going to work prepared will help you avoid getting too hungry and indulging on unhealthy junk food,” he said. Keep snacks in your desk drawer Stock up with healthy snacks at your desk. Hunter recommends dried fruit, nuts and if there’s a fridge in the office kitchen throw some natural yogurt, veggies and bottled water in it. “When planning snacks for work, choose snacks with a combination of carbohydrates, healthy fats, and lean proteins to boost your metabolism, increase energy, and feel fuller longer, such as or an apple with a small handful of almonds,” he said.

*The writer attended the Golden Door as a guest of the retreat.*

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.