7 Ways To Beat The New York Times Paywall

The New York Times announced today that it’s reducing the number of articles you can read for free before you hit its paywall.
You used to be able to read 20 free articles a month, but beginning in April you will only be able to download 10.
If you would like to keep enjoying the Times’ reporting then it may be time to pay up and finally purchase a subscription.
The other option is to remain defiant and get creative about how you can still access quality reporting on important news happening around the world at a great price: free.
The last time this happened, computer whiz ‘s offered up some awesome hacks and extensions to get around the paywall. Then the Times came up with new hacks to counter them and many users were shut out again. Now it’s harder than ever to break the Times’ rules.
We put together a few tips that will still help you beat the paywall.
Follow the NYT on Twitter and you will have access to links. You can read some of the most important stories the Times publishes without hitting the paywall.
Read articles in a browser that lets you delete cookies when you close it. In Chrome you can delete your cookies by clicking on the wrench button > options (or preferences on a mac or Linux) > under the hood > content settings > cookies > delete cookies.
Use all of your devices to access NYT articles including your tablet, smartphone, and all computers. Just make sure you use a different account for each.
You can still read an unlimited amount of articles from links through email, social media, blogs, and search. Become friends with a person who owns a subscription and have them share news of interest to you.
Switch to another news source. NPR, the BBC, PBS, and sites for network news like MSNBC, CNN, and Fox are still free. There's also news blogging sites like Business Insider, Huffington Post, and Politico. They often link to NYT stories. You won't be affected by the paywall if you visit from another blog.
Find a browser extension that gets around the paywall. For example, this Firefox add-on NyCrack claims that it helps you to get around the NYT firewall. However it is only supposed to be used by students for academic purposes. In the next few days, more of these may pop up as programmers find solutions to the problem.
