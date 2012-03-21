7 Ways To Beat The New York Times Paywall

The New York Times announced today that it’s reducing the number of articles you can read for free before you hit its paywall.



You used to be able to read 20 free articles a month, but beginning in April you will only be able to download 10.

If you would like to keep enjoying the Times’ reporting then it may be time to pay up and finally purchase a subscription.

The other option is to remain defiant and get creative about how you can still access quality reporting on important news happening around the world at a great price: free.

The last time this happened, computer whiz ‘s offered up some awesome hacks and extensions to get around the paywall. Then the Times came up with new hacks to counter them and many users were shut out again. Now it’s harder than ever to break the Times’ rules.

We put together a few tips that will still help you beat the paywall.

