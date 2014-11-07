Here Are 5 Reasons Uber Says Ridesharing Is The Future For Australia Despite Safety Concerns

An UberX vehicle in Sydney.

Global ridesharing company Uber has penned a letter outlining the economic opportunities and security standards of its business amid recent safety concerns.

Uber sent the letter to the Transport Ministers of Australia ahead of their annual meeting today.

Earlier this week, Victoria’s Taxi Services Commission issued a cease-and-desist letter for UberX, which turns ordinary drivers into chauffeurs. Authorities in New South Wales and Queensland have also taken action against UberX.

Sydney taxi drivers recently called upon the state government to investigate the business and “uphold the law”.

NSW Taxi Council chief executive Roy Wakelin-King told a meeting of taxi operators: “Ride sharing is bad. We all know ride-sharing is undercutting our business. We all know ridesharing is not fair competition,” according to the ABC.

Despite the criticism, the letter, addressed to the Transport Ministers of Australia, highlights the growing impact of ridesharing in major Australian cities, such as Sydney and Melbourne.

Here are 5 reasons Uber says ridesharing is the way forward:

1. Jobs: Thousands of new jobs have been created in the past two years, with 1,100 new ridesharing partner drivers joining the Uber platform every month across Australia.

2. Safety: Every uberX trip is covered by US $5 million contingency liability cover, in addition to each partner driver’s own full insurance policies.

3. Cashless Transactions: As all transactions are cashless, drivers no longer need to fear being the target of thieves, with some cities seeing a 20% reduction in taxi crime after Uber’s arrival.

4. Cost of Parking: With car parking spaces in Sydney going for up to $210,000, the cost of owning and parking a car is becoming less and less affordable.

5. Congestion: According to government statistics, there are approximately 2.3 million cars in the Uber Sydney service area. If just a small number of these were shared and pooled, the number of cars on the road could be reduced, meaning less congestion, less emissions and more jobs.

