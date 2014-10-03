Here Are 5 Of The Best Australian Holiday Rentals For Executives Who Like To Stay Fit

There’s a new breed to executives who want to get out of the cigar lounge and onto the tennis court – or bike – when they holiday.
It’s no longer all about cocktails by the pool, these execs like to get moving and feel healthy.
With that in mind, here are five of the best Australian holiday houses to stay fit and wind down. Aside from pools and tennis courts, a couple have private golf courses and one has a private rugby field.
Perched up in the Byron hinterland, Bella Helena looks out towards the ocean and famous lighthouse.
The retreat has a private rugby field, lap pool, tennis court, gym, yoga room, driving range and even a 3-hole golf course.
A guest house on the west coast, this Eagle Bay pad has a private international squash court with viewers' gallery, fully equipped gym, indoor pool, bowling alley and champion table tennis facilities.
From $2,000 a night it's got a stellar kitchen to cook up some healthy, post-workout meals and a movie room to stretch out and relax in after hitting it out on the court.
This Victorian country house in Macedon, just 25 minutes from Melbourne airport, sleeps 15 and starts at $2100 a night.
It's fitted out with a private 9-hole golf course, tennis court, basketball court, bush walking tracks, trout fishing lake and even a sports lounge and bar.
A typical Portsea residence, this place is all tennis club. The back yard is a full-size tennis court complete with grandstand seating.
Starting at $325 a night, it sleeps five, is close to the beach and is beautifully appointed in that classic Hamptons style.
On the NSW mid-north coast, Valley of the Mists is inland from Blueys and Boomerang beaches.
A spiritual retreat spread across 3.5 acres of land, it's got a lap pool, yoga studio, and there's plenty of nearby rainforest to explore and beaches to run on.
