Here are 5 of Australia's best sustainable office designs

This year’s Sustainable Building Awards has picked out the most innovative and resource efficient office fitouts in Australia.

The annual competition, which draws on the most environmentally responsible building practices, has released its shortlist for 2015, ranging from large commercial spaces and landscape designs through to multi-dwelling residential buildings.

Among the finalists in the Office Fitout category was Australia Post’s NSW Headquarters, StarTrack House, where refurbishment has taken an innovative approach to urban renewal by creating the largest solar array in inner Sydney.

Here are the finalists below.

Oxigen Halifax Studio by Oxigen. The sustainable and innovative office has been designed to minimise energy consumption through hydronic heating, LED lights, cross-ventilation as well as insulation. Designer: AMC Projects. Photo: Sustainable Buildings Awards The motto of the office 'in winter, put a jumper on; in summer, wear shorts'. Heating and cooling are basically eliminated thanks to the use of smart materials as well as underfloor heating which maintains a comfortable ambient temperature throughout all of winter. Designer: AMC Projects. Photo: Sustainable Buildings Awards 2-6 Bowes Street, Phillip by Quintessential Equity. The revitalisation sees a huge reduction in its carbon footprint and waste such as bicycle parking, building insulation and occupancy sensors. Designers: Oxigen. Photo: Dan Schultz, David Sievers The building also deploys daylight-sensitive lighting controls, LED lighting in common space as well as a computer simulation model of the building fabric to ensure optimum temperature levels. Designers: Oxigen. Photo: Dan Schultz, David Sievers Eco Timber Group Showroom Fitout by Eco Timber Group. The showroom is mainly comprised of Carbon Neutral timber products while the floors, tables and decking are all made of recycled material to offset the carbon footprint. Architect: Russell Barrett Architects. Photo: UM!JREE Australia Post StarTrack House by Carr Design Group. The revamp of the NSW headquarters has seen to a greater emphasis on developing longevity and usability through improved thermal performances and more efficient office accommodation. Architects: Carr Design Group. Photo: Earl Carter The office has created the largest solar array in inner Sydney, produces minimal waste from churn work while 90% of the office's work settings are reachable by daylight reducing energy and lighting requirements. Architects: Carr Design Group. Photo: Earl Carter Cromwell Property Group Fitout by Nettleton Tribe Architecture. The new fitout embraced flexibility and nimbleness with the creation of informal meeting spaces, breakout zones and open workstations. Architects: Nettleton Tribe Architecture. Photo : David Wicks The office features greenwalls which span across all three levels, 100% recycled carpets including CO2 monitors to assess internal air quality and allow for fresh air intake. Architects: Nettleton Tribe Architecture. Photo : David Wicks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.