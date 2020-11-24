Here are 5 local artisans shortlisted to win Patrón Tequila's $25,000 'Pay It Forward' grant

Supplied

Patrón Tequila has shortlisted a number Australian artisans as part of its ’60 Hands – Pay it Forward’ campaign, which seeks to celebrate “all things handmade and sustainable” by awarding a $25,000 craftsmanship grant.

The judges for the competition, which will be decided on December 10, are comedian Tim Ross, Camilla Freeman-Topper and Marc Freeman, founders of renowned Australian fashion brand CAMILLA AND MARC and industrial designer and founder of international surfboard brand Haydenshapes, Hayden Cox.

“Australia is a creative hub for some of the most brilliant minds and artisans and we are looking forward to seeing the work that eventuates as part of this important initiative. We’re honoured to be part of a program that recognises, nurtures and supports local talent,” said Freeman-Topper and Freeman in a statement.

Here are five artisans shortlisted for the 60 Hands – Pay it Forward campaign:

James Howe



Adelaide designer James Howe designs minimalist furniture and objects, which are “underpinned by a desire to create beautiful and innovative work.”

Adrian Kaleel

Jeweller Adrian Kaleel handcrafts jewellery through the company Spiritus Stones, using natural gemstones, gold, and silver.

Tom Skeehan



Tom Skeehan is the designer and director of design studio SKEEHAN. He says that he wants to design “meaningful products and projects that add value to the community.”

Britt Neech



Britt Neech is the designer and maker behind Clae Studio. She specialises in ceramic vessels, all made from her Mornington Peninsula studio.

Layla Cluer



Also working in the world of ceramic art is Layla Cluer. Layla aims to use a minimum of raw material in order to “produce works that could potentially last a lifetime”. She crafts pieces in her workshop, which is located on a friend’s farm a few minutes from Byron.

