Here Are 5 Key Areas That Will Experience Change In The Telco Industry By The End Of 2015

With rapid change in technologies, the emergence of OTT services and growing consumer demand for content, Australian and international telecommunications companies are having to adapt to meet new challenges as the industry continually evolves.

Ahead of the The Ovum 2020 Telecoms Summit in Sydney at the end of the month, Business Insider spoke to Chris Carey, Chief Product Officer for Verizon Digital Media Services, and Martin Creighan, AT&T Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand to find out what problems they think new technologies will solve for telcos by the end of 2015.

Here are 5 areas they discussed:

Software-based technologies

Carey said, “By the end of 2015, the number one problem that technology innovation will solve for the telecoms industry is: software-based networking and services technologies will allow telcom companies to solve the problems of cost structure, reach and service diversification.” Creighan agreed that this technological innovation will increase the speed and agility of a network.

Convergence

The change needed in the industry is already occurring according to Carey, “[The] convergence of broadcast and broadband media, rapid adoption of smart phones, emergence of high-speed wireless networks and the democratization of content have led to the unbundling of traditional television distribution. This evolution of technologies has blurred the lines that once separated the traditional broadcast networks from the IT/telcom network world.” He said “It’s crystal clear that consumers want content and they want it on their own terms. And while content is certainly king, distribution is the crown…”

Cloud

Creighan says cloud technology will enable “the introduction of nimble policy control, reduce errors, and enable more real-time changes in a packet/optical network… That capability is expected to significantly reduce the time required to bring technologically-advanced products and services to market.”

Less hardware

According to Creighan “Controller-to-packet switch interface standards… will make it easier not only to manage and maintain networks, but also to incrementally introduce improvements in a non-disruptive manner, because there will be far fewer hardware dependencies.”

Network functions as software

Creighan says a new generation of Network Function Virtualization infrastructure must first be put in place to enable these cloud capabilities. “[They] make it possible to envision changes in basic system architecture without having to dump and re-deploy infrastructure and the associated capital investment. These technologies bring flexibility, simplicity and power to network management.”

