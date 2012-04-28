Here Are 5 Cringeworthy Moments From Past White House Correspondents' Dinners

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is tomorrow, and we here at Business Insider are all looking forward to it.



The annual event is a chance for president and press to come together and loosen their ties with the help of some of the funniest comedians around.

And while most of the time, the night is good for a lot of laughs (see George Bush making fun or himself), other times it can fall a little flat. Or a lot flat, depending on who’s speaking.

Granted it’s difficult to be funny in front of some of the most powerful men and women in America, but some of these moments are pretty bad.

So in advance of tomorrow’s big night, we’ve compiled some of the most cringeworthy moments from White House Correspondents’ Dinner history. Here’s hoping it goes better tomorrow than it did then.

Enjoy.

We're guessing that most of that laughter you hear here was of the awkward, I-don't-really-know-how-else-to-react variety. Watch as then deputy chief of staff Karl Rove bust a rhyme with the help of Whose Line Is It Anyway contributors Brad Sherwood and Colin Mochrie. It's pretty bad: Wanda Sykes Makes A Crack About 9/11 All in all comedienne Wanda Sykes' performance was pretty funny, but there was one moment where you couldn't help but shift in your seat a little. Making fun of conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh, Sykes jokes that he could have been the twentieth hijacker on September 11, if it weren't for the fact that he was 'so strung out on Oxycontin he missed his flight.' We're not sure it's best to throw in 9/11 in a bit when joking with the president. Sykes does recover with a pretty funny gag about Fox's Sean Hannity: Jay Leno Uses Videos. It's Not Very Funny. In comedy, you're always supposed to end on a high note. Well, Jay Leno fell a little short of that. Watch here as he resorts to some of his classic fake videos. Or don't, you won't be missing much. Rich Little Puts Us To Sleep Impersonator Rich Little wasn't necessarily bad, but that didn't mean his performance wasn't cringeworthy. That's because the whole thing felt so horribly out of date. We should note that Little was brought on specifically to prevent any rustling of feathers. Remember that just a year before Stephen Colbert came on and completely obliterated President Bush. Still, someone with a little more edge isn't too much to ask for. Bill Maher Just Couldn't Get It Going Comedian Bill Maher has definitely improved his material since he hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner. We don't know which is worse, a joke about politicians being liars, or one about Michael Jordan and Colin Powell. We'll let you decide. Now For A Great Moment In Correspondents' Dinner History Watch President Obama Be Ice-Cold At Last Year's Dinner >

