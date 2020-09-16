These 5 artists use the footpath as their canvas

James Tensuan, Brett Jordan

  • These artists transform footpaths into vibrant, eye-catching pieces of art.
  • These include artists who create pieces using footpath chalk, ones who manipulate scale and perception, and more.
  • Each artist uses a different material, but all of them use public spaces to create works of art people can interact with.
  • Visit Insider.com for more stories.

For more, visit:

Raum

David Zinn

3D Joe and Max

Erik Johansson

Dino Tomic

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.