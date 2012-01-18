Here Are 4 Tips For Making A Successful Cold Call

While there are plenty of ways to get sales leads, sometimes you end up having to call people you’ve never met. This process, known as “cold calling,” is actually easy–but only if you know how to do it.



Here’s a step-by-step guide.

1. Introduce yourself. When you get through to a prospect, say:

You: Hello [prospect’s first name], this is [your name] from [your company] …

Read the rest at Inc.

This post originally appeared at Inc.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.