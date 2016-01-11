Here are 4 reasons why flexible businesses are more productive

Photo: Getty Images.

Ever wonder why some businesses seem to thrive no matter what while others fold at the first sign of trouble? It has nothing to do with size, willpower or even luck — the secret is flexibility. Here is a brief look at how taking a more flexible approach can make your business more productive.

Reduce downtime

Sometimes it is just not possible to take care of a business from the comfort of your office, but embracing a flexible approach will mean you never miss a beat. Tools like video conferencing and cloud computing ensure that you always have access to the people and information you need, so you can get your work done from almost anywhere.

Arming your team with the latest mobile devices is another great way to boost efficiency, because being in constant communication will mean you can make quick decisions based on real time information.

Take advantage of opportunities

Opportunities often come when you least expect them but flexible businesses are always ready to take full advantage. Monitoring online mentions of your business can mean responding to hype quickly. A LiveChat option on your website can convert sales 24/7, while tweeting your support for a local event can raise your profile in the community. Empowering your staff to make decisions is another great way to utilize even the briefest window of opportunity.

Maximise potential

Studies have consistently shown that workers are healthier, happier and more productive in flexible workplaces. Whether you allow some of your staff to work from home, invest in standing desks for everyone or let people set their own hours, being flexible with how you support your staff will help them thrive. Loosening the reins a little will also show that you trust and respect your workers, making it easier to attract higher quality employees and keep them on board for the long term.

Keep customers satisfied

Smart businesses know that any customer feedback, positive or negative, is an opportunity to improve, but it takes an open mind and a flexible approach to accept criticisms and make changes. Start by actively soliciting feedback and making it easy for people to offer their opinions – this may require offering rewards or discounts to make it worth their while. Taking action on any feedback you get is crucial, because nothing could be more productive than showing your customers that you value their opinions and want to keep them happy.

No one knows what the future holds, but by taking a flexible approach to your business operations, even the most unexpected hurdles won’t knock you off track for long.

Adam Arbolino is the co-founder and CTO of DesignCrowd.com.au, a logo, web and graphic design crowdsourcing marketplace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.