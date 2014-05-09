Here Are 4 Quick Stats About Australian Mothers

Just in case you’ve forgotten it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.
The role and profile of the mother in Australian society is slowly changing, as these Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show.
Over the last 40 years the median age of mothers has risen from 25.5 years in 1972, to 30.2 years in 2002, and 30.7 years in 2012.
Of the 309,582 Australian births in 2012, 1.4 per cent were twins.
According to the ABS 37 per cent of women over 18 years old who wanted a job or to work more hours, reported in 2012-13 that they were unable to do so because they were caring for children.
'This is the most common reason given by women for not being available,' the ABS said.
