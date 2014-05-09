Here Are 4 Quick Stats About Australian Mothers

Alex Heber

Just in case you’ve forgotten it’s Mother’s Day on Sunday.

The role and profile of the mother in Australian society is slowly changing, as these Australian Bureau of Statistics figures show.

The median age of mothers is increasing

Image: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images.

Over the last 40 years the median age of mothers has risen from 25.5 years in 1972, to 30.2 years in 2002, and 30.7 years in 2012.

There were 4,421 sets of twins born in 2012

(Photo by Peter Purdy/BIPs/Getty Images)

Of the 309,582 Australian births in 2012, 1.4 per cent were twins.

Women are staying home to look after the kids

(Photo by Orlando /Three Lions/Getty Images)

According to the ABS 37 per cent of women over 18 years old who wanted a job or to work more hours, reported in 2012-13 that they were unable to do so because they were caring for children.

'This is the most common reason given by women for not being available,' the ABS said.

Almost half of self employed women are mothers

Image: Sean Gallup/Getty.

In November 2013, the ABS reported 49 per cent self employed women were mothers with dependent children.

While 36 per cent of female employees were mothers with dependent children.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

australian stories