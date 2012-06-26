25 More Signs That America Is Not The Greatest Country On Earth

Aaron Sorkin (2008)

Aaron Sorkin’s The Newsroom premiered last night and everyone is talking about protagonist Will McAvoy’s tirade on how America isn’t the greatest country in the world:”We’re 7th in literacy, 27th in maths, 22nd in science, 49th in life expectancy, 178th in infant mortality, third in median household income, number four in labour force and number four in exports. We lead the world in only three categories. Number of incarcerated citizens per capita, number of adults who believe angels are real and defence spending…”



In Sorkin’s honour, here are 25 other things America isn’t number one in:

America ranks 13th in starting a business, according to the Doing Business rankings compiled by The World Bank.

The U.S. ranks 47th in press freedom, according to Reporters Without Borders. So much for freedom of the press.

The U.S. ranks 20th in international trade, according to the Doing Business rankings compiled by The World Bank.

The U.S., which ranks 15th in dealing with debt insolvency according to the Doing Business rankings.

The U.S. is ranked 10th in economic freedom, according to The Heritage Foundation and The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S. is 25th among 43 developing countries for the best place to be a mother, according to Save The Children.

The U.S. is only the 11th happiest country in the world, according Columbia University’s Earth Institute.

There are 21 countries better than America in freedom from corruption, according to Heritage.org.

The U.S. was ranked 24th in perceived honesty, according to Transparency.org.

America is ranked 39th in income inequality according to the CIA World Factbook.

Need a Hepatitis B vaccination? The U.S. is ranked 89th in percentage of children who have been vaccinated according to the World Health organisation.

The U.S. is only 47th in infant survival? That’s true, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Want to live a long life? Don’t live in the U.S., which is 50th in life expectancy according to the CIA World Factbook.

How well is our economy growing? The U.S. GDP growth rate is ranked 169th out of 216 countries, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Our GDP per capita is only 12th in the world, behind Qatar and Liechtenstein, says the CIA World Factbook.

Our unemployment percentage is worse than 102 of the 200 countries listed by the CIA World Factbook.

The U.S. is an embarrassing 142nd out of 150 countries in infrastructure investment, according to the CIA World Factbook.

America’s budget deficit is ranked 192nd in debt relative to GDP, according to the CIA World Factbook.

The growth rate of our industrial production is ranked 79th, according to the CIA World Factbook.

The U.S. is only 11th in oil exports, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Our oil reserves is only the 13th most in the world, according to the CIA World Factbook.

The U.S. is ranked 192nd, dead last, in the net trade of goods and services, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Our reserve of foreign exchange and gold is ranked 19th, according to the CIA World Factbook, right behind Indonesia.

The U.S. is ranked the 28th best soccer team by FIFA.

In terms of the percentage of women holding public office, the U.S. ranks 79th out of 147 countries, says the IPU.

