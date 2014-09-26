Here Are 25 Great Looks For Work And Play For Australian Women This Summer

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Sydney is currently underway, with plenty of the coming season’s best looks for women (and men too!) debuting at parades at Sydney Town Hall..
With refreshing designs from some of the country’s best designers Alannah Hill, Alex Perry, Bianca Spender, Camilla, Dion Lee, Ginger & Smart and more, summer is already looking hot.
Whether you’re a woman after an outfit for the office, after work drinks or some fun on the weekend, here are 25 awesome looks Business Insider thinkgs you can’t go wrong with.
Fun and flirty, this colourful number by Jayson Brunsdon is versatile enough we'll let you chose where you should wear it
Aurelio Costarella brings colour back in a big way with this beautiful dress, great for a warm, suny wedding
Bianca Spender makes leather work for work. Paired with patterned pants, it's a match made in heaven
This jacket and skirt by Suboo is a fun weekend combo that could be casual or dressy with the right accessories
While Swarovski's sheer look may not be appropriate for every office, add a nude singlet and you have a winning combo for work
By Johnny I think he's done it. More colour the better. I can't wait to wear this skirt with a simple black cami to work this summer
