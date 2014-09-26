Here Are 25 Great Looks For Work And Play For Australian Women This Summer

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Launch in Sydney.

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Festival Sydney is currently underway, with plenty of the coming season’s best looks for women (and men too!) debuting at parades at Sydney Town Hall..

With refreshing designs from some of the country’s best designers Alannah Hill, Alex Perry, Bianca Spender, Camilla, Dion Lee, Ginger & Smart and more, summer is already looking hot.

Whether you’re a woman after an outfit for the office, after work drinks or some fun on the weekend, here are 25 awesome looks Business Insider thinkgs you can’t go wrong with.

This Bec & Bridge dress needs to be your next outfit for the races Haryono Setiadi has made a dress fit for the your daytime summer events Get a killer summer tan in this cute Talulah cossie This Carla Zampatti suit is the ultimate corporate fashion statement this summer Fun and flirty, this colourful number by Jayson Brunsdon is versatile enough we'll let you chose where you should wear it Want to dress it down? Go casual is this cool number by MacGraw Aurelio Costarella brings colour back in a big way with this beautiful dress, great for a warm, suny wedding Betty Tran has created your 'go to' work outfit Bianca Spender makes leather work for work. Paired with patterned pants, it's a match made in heaven While cropped tops might not work for everyone, this Cameo The Label skirt can be work and play Christopher Esber has made the Little White Dress This jacket and skirt by Suboo is a fun weekend combo that could be casual or dressy with the right accessories Lady in red - Aelkemi knows what is hot this summer. This is the perfect evening dress. This cute combo from Phoenix Keating is a stylish break from the weekday suit All class. Betty Tran makes the corporate suit sophiscated Alex Perry's dress will let you switch from day to night with ease Camilla does no wrong. This dress is the epitome of summer Simple and sophiscated - this By Johnny dress it all While Swarovski's sheer look may not be appropriate for every office, add a nude singlet and you have a winning combo for work Aje helps work meets play. Dress up with heels, or down with flats - anything goes By Johnny I think he's done it. More colour the better. I can't wait to wear this skirt with a simple black cami to work this summer Ginger & Smart has made an evening dress that will turn heads Cool and effortless. This vest by Camilla & Marc will add flair to your summer wardrobe Bec & Bridge has reinvented the pinstripe and the suit to bring you a corporate combo with attitude Dress it up, dress it done. Tome has created a look perfect for any occassion this summer. Enjoy!

