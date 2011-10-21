Here Are 22 Tech Visionaries You Missed At Web 2.0

San Francisco, Calif., is now the number-one city in terms of growth for high-tech jobs, and Mayor Ed Lee said he plans to do whatever it takes to make sure that growth sticks around.

'We've reached out extensively to tech CEOs to understand what more we can do to help,' he said. 'There are 40 technology companies all currently looking for 2m square feet of office space in San Francisco.'

But San Francisco is still a pretty congested city, so Lee asked the crowd to find someone that can develop an application that will alert someone when their car is about to be towed. The city will release data that will help developers build an app like that in the near future, he said.

'We'll work on that data in the next few months and then you can go at it,' he said. 'I'm confident that our city will continue to be the place where entrepreneurs and innovators flock to us.'