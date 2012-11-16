22 Beautiful Images From The Israeli defence Force's Instagram

Photo: IDF Instagram
If they’ve proven adept at actual combat, they’ve also proven their worth online. The Israeli defence Force (IDF) has even gotten in twitter battles with their antagonist, Al Qassam, the militant wing of Hamas.Yes, their online presence is as stifling as their presence in Gaza’s skies.
They have a blog, a twitter spokesman, and even an Instagram account — where we got these gorgeous photos. The photoset offers a rare view inside of Israel’s ever-ready defence forces.
A well deserved rest in the shade, which can be a commodity to soldiers who spend their days in the sun
Caption for this one was, 'girls just want to have fun' — but I'd imagine boots and automatic rifles don't fit in most girls' definition of fun
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.