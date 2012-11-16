22 Beautiful Images From The Israeli defence Force's Instagram

If they’ve proven adept at actual combat, they’ve also proven their worth online. The Israeli defence Force (IDF) has even gotten in twitter battles with their antagonist, Al Qassam, the militant wing of Hamas.Yes, their online presence is as stifling as their presence in Gaza’s skies.

They have a blog, a twitter spokesman, and even an Instagram account — where we got these gorgeous photos. The photoset offers a rare view inside of Israel’s ever-ready defence forces.

This is a rare look inside one of many Israeli bunkers

Here's a watchtower, complete with camo-netting and a helmet

Just one of many views from posts dotting the Israel's borders

An Israeli Army emblem that the Instagram says is for 'bravery'

Israeli soldiers praying during a break from duty

Regardless of all the advanced technology, basic marksmanship is still key

All except for the boots, the flak jacket and rifle could very well be mistaken for American

On patrol, soldiers can carry upward of 60 - 80 pounds, depending on their specialty

Through the weapons sights: it might seem easy, but the elements of marksmanship still apply

Most military boots are made to withstand elements, like mud and water

Fighter jet pilots think they're hot shots no matter what country they come from

A well deserved rest in the shade, which can be a commodity to soldiers who spend their days in the sun

In between patrols, little else is more important than family

There are few feelings in the world that come close to taking off those boots at the end of the day

Israels rolling hills provide tough climbs for patrolling troops (there's also no shade in sight)

Gates like these separate various areas of Israel

Up on the wall visibility extends for miles

An Israeli tank, 'at the ready' according to the Instagram post

Water is an even bigger commodity than shade during breaks from long patrols

At the firing line again: marksmanship is a degradable skill, it must be practiced

Caption for this one was, 'girls just want to have fun' — but I'd imagine boots and automatic rifles don't fit in most girls' definition of fun

