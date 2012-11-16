22 Beautiful Images From The Israeli defence Force's Instagram

Photo: IDF Instagram

If they’ve proven adept at actual combat, they’ve also proven their worth online. The Israeli defence Force (IDF) has even gotten in twitter battles with their antagonist, Al Qassam, the militant wing of Hamas.Yes, their online presence is as stifling as their presence in Gaza’s skies.



They have a blog, a twitter spokesman, and even an Instagram account — where we got these gorgeous photos. The photoset offers a rare view inside of Israel’s ever-ready defence forces.

