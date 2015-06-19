Here are the new best colognes for men -- and what they smell like

TomFord.com Tom Ford’s ode to Amalfi was voted the top men’s luxury fragrance of the year.

Looking for a new cologne but not sure where to start? Or maybe you need a last-minute Father’s Day gift idea? Today is your day.

The winners of the annual Fragrance Foundation Awards (aka the “Oscars of fragrance”) were announced last night, to a fashionable crowd of models, perfumers, sports stars, and one Greek princess at New York’s Lincoln Center.

Here are the men’s scents that took top honours:

Fragrance of the Year, Luxury: Tom Ford Mandarino Di Amalfi



Notes: Capturing the “calm idyll” of Amalfi, this warm weather scent layers herbal notes of tarragon and mint over a citrus heart and musky, woody dry-down.

Fragrance of the Year, Prestige: Dior Homme Eau for Men



Notes: Another citrus-forward fragrance, Dior Homme mixes grapefruit and bergamot with Tuscan iris and Virginia cedar wood.

Fragrance of the Year, Popular: Modern Banana Republic Man



Notes: With sparkling water accord, juniper, and vetiver, Modern has a crisp, chilly effect.

Indie Fragrance of the Year: Intoxicated (by Kilian)

Notes: Redolent of Turkish coffee, green cardamom, and spices, cognac heir and perfumer Kilian Hennessy truly does intoxicate with this cologne, which alson won the Best Packaging award.

Tom Ford also swept the top spot for women’s luxury fragrance of the year with his newly released Velvet Orchid scent. And last year he took the award for best men’s luxury fragrance as well. Vive la Ford.



Click here for the complete list of 2015 Fragrance Foundation Awards winners.

NOW WATCH: Men Have Been Putting On Cologne All Wrong



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.