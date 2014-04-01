20 More Ways You Can Slice Up Europe

Europe is getting sliced up again, this time by Russia taking Ukraine.

In response, DataRep has posted graphic designer Yanko Tsvetkov’s sweet infographic from the second edition of his Atlas of Prejudice showing Europe sliced up according to 20 different stereotypes.

Tsvetkov is the genius behind those other amazing Europe stereotype maps. His blog is great too.

In an email, Tsvetkov the slices as “caricatures of common prejudices that I have collected from various sources – personal observations, books, history, news, pop culture, etc.”

We first saw it at Marketplace.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.