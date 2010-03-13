Meet The 20 Emerging Markets Billionaires Wiping Americans Off The Map

Photo: lauramartinez.wordpress.com

Forbes released its infamous billionaire rankings this week, and it points to a trend away from America dominating the list to new countries making appearances.In the economic version of an Olympic medal count, countries outside the U.S., EU, and BRIC states are finally making a showing.



Here we’ve profiled the top 20 billionaires from our MAVINS list, which includes Mexico, Australia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and South Africa. Unfortunately, Vietnam had no appearances.

Meet these 20 emerging market kingpins >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.