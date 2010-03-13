Meet The 20 Emerging Markets Billionaires Wiping Americans Off The Map

Gregory White
Forbes released its infamous billionaire rankings this week, and it points to a trend away from America dominating the list to new countries making appearances.In the economic version of an Olympic medal count, countries outside the U.S., EU, and BRIC states are finally making a showing.

Here we’ve profiled the top 20 billionaires from our MAVINS list, which includes Mexico, Australia, Indonesia, Nigeria, and South Africa. Unfortunately, Vietnam had no appearances.

Low Tuck Kwong: $1.2 Billion

Industry: Construction and mining

Country: Indonesia

Forbes List Ranking: 828

Source: Forbes

Roberto Hernandez Ramirez: $1.2 Billion

Industry: Finance and property

Country: Mexico

Forbes List Ranking: 828

Source: Forbes

Gerald Harvey: $1.3 Billion

Industry: Retail sales

Country: Australia

Forbes List Ranking: 773

Source: Forbes

Emilio Azcarraga Jean: $1.5 Billion

Industry: Media

Country: Mexico

Forbes List Ranking: 655

Source: Forbes

Gina Rinehart: $2.0 Billion

Industry: Mining

Country: Australia

Forbes List Ranking: 488

Source: Forbes

Aliko Dangote: $2.1 Billion

Industry: Commodities and real estate

Country: Nigeria

Forbes List Ranking: 463

Source: Forbes

Peter Sondakh: $2.2 Billion

Industry: Telecommunications, cement production, and hotels

Country: Indonesia

Forbes List Ranking: 437

Source: Forbes

Johann Rupert: $2.3 Billion

Industry: Luxury goods tycoon, including Cartier ownership

Country: South Africa

Forbes List Ranking: 421

Source: Forbes

Patrice Motsepe: $2.3 Billion

Industry: Mining

Country: South Africa

Forbes List Ranking: 421

Source: Forbes

John Gandel: $2.4 Billion

Industry: Property development and real estate

Country: Australia

Forbes List Ranking: 400

Source: Forbes

James Packer: $3.5 Billion

Industry: Media

Country: Australia

Forbes List Ranking: 258

Source: Forbes

Michael and R. Budi Hartono: $3.5 Billion

Industry: Tobacco production

Country: Indonesia

Forbes List Ranking: 258

Source: Forbes

Frank Lowy: $3.6 Billion

Industry: Real estate, specifically malls

Country: Australia

Forbes List Ranking: 249

Source: Forbes

Jeronimo Arango: $4.0 Billion

Industry: Retail sales chains

Country: Mexico

Forbes List Ranking: 212

Source: Forbes

Andrew Forrest: $4.1 Billion

Industry: Metal mining

Country: Australia

Forbes List Ranking: 208

Source: Forbes

Blair Parry-Okeden: $5.0 Billion

Industry: Media heiress

Country: Australia

Forbes List Ranking: 154

Source: Forbes

German Larrea Mota Velasco: $9.7 Billion

Industry: Mining

Country: Mexico

Forbes List Ranking: 72

Source: Forbes

Ricardo Salinas Pliego: $10.1 Billion

Industry: Retail sales, media owner, some mining interests

Country: Mexico

Forbes List Ranking: 63

Source: Forbes

Carlos Slim: $53.5 Billion

Industry: Telecommunications and media

Country: Mexico

Forbes List Ranking: 1

Source: Forbes

