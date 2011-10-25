Here Are 20 American Cities And Counties That Could Be The Next Silicon Valley

Photo: J-Fish / Flickr

Where will the Internet’s next greatest business be born? While most people immediately associate the phrase “start-up” with Silicon Valley, or New York, the fact is that there are millions of budding entrepreneurs outside of America’s existing technology centres.



As broadband spreads into rural areas and small towns across the United States, economies are emerging in places that haven’t been considered viable markets by traditional investors and hardware manufacturers looking for areas to expand.

That is about to change.

According to the United States Census Bureau, small towns, cities, and counties with 10,000 to 50,000 residents are considered “micropolitan statistical areas.”

Sometimes, these are college towns filled with young Mark Zuckerberg wannabes who have grown up using all of the gadgets that drive today’s economy.

These young Turks of suburbia can’t remember life without the Internet, and many have viable ideas that, with a little love and mentoring from a tech-savvy angel investor or two, could become successful technology businesses.

Doubt this? Consider the fact that many colleges and universities with computer science and engineering curricula require students to write mobile applications or develop engineering prototypes for various classes.

Unfortunately, more times than not, all the student is left with at the end of the semester is a good grade and pat on the back.

Science and technology programs at these schools aren’t structured to provide institutional help in finding investors or even teach tech students how to market their great ideas.

But the fact is that it’s easier to teach a computer engineer how to become a marketer than it is to teach a marketer how to become a computer engineer. All of these dormant apps and technology projects represent a huge untapped market of intellectual property. Investors just need to know where to look.

With this in mind, we have dug deep into the U.S. Census data and discovered 20 micropolitan areas that meet certain demographic requirements for a budding technology economy. These factors include a high level of broadband accessibility, a sizable workforce (in relative terms), a vibrant local economy, and the presence of a small college or university.

Interestingly, all of these locations have unemployment rates as much as five points below the national average, and the top five have a broadband availability rate of 100%. Even though the list is ranked from one to 20, all things being considered, each of these locations present equal opportunities.

Craighead County, AR Fayette County, GA Story County, IA Pottawattamie County, IA Ascension Parish, LA Calvert County, MD Cecil County, MD Saline County, AR Daviess County, KY Lafourche Parish, LA Platte County, MO Madison County, MS Gallatin County, MT Comanche County, OK Roanoke County, VA Ozaukee County, WI Buchanan County, MO Henderson County, NC Grafton County, NH Monongalia County, WV

In today’s global economy, companies spend millions of dollars trying to break into emerging markets overseas but are either missing the fact that 15 years into the Internet Revolution, there are still areas of this country that have yet to fully realise the promise of a technology-based economy.

Great ideas don’t stop at the edge of Harvard Square and tomorrow’s Farmville could actually be written on a farm. The question is who is going to make money when that happens.

BACKGROUND DATA:

Sources: U.S. Census Bureau. U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics

County

State

Broadband Rate

Workforce

Employed

Unemployed

Rate

College

Craighead County

AR

100.0%

47,566

44,339

3,227

6.8

Yes

Fayette County

GA

100.0%

49,813

45,723

4,090

8.2

Yes

Story County

IA

100.0%

49,355

47,167

2,188

4.4

Yes

Pottawattamie County

IA

100.0%

48,681

46,120

2,561

5.3

Yes

Ascension Parish

LA

100.0%

50,670

47,081

3,589

7.1

Yes

Calvert County

MD

100.0%

47,564

45,054

2,510

5.3

Yes

Cecil County

MD

99.7%

49,480

45,087

4,393

8.9

Yes

Saline County

AR

99.0%

50,673

47,560

3,113

6.1

Yes

Daviess County

KY

99.0%

49,984

45,822

4,162

8.3

Yes

Lafourche Parish

LA

99.0%

48,395

45,799

2,596

5.4

Yes

Platte County

MO

99.0%

49,330

45,695

3,635

7.4

Yes

Madison County

MS

99.0%

48,140

44,719

3,421

7.1

Yes

Gallatin County

MT

99.0%

46,904

43,511

3,393

7.2

Yes

Comanche County

OK

99.0%

48,162

45,753

2,409

5

Yes

Roanoke County

VA

99.0%

49,053

46,598

2,455

5

Yes

Ozaukee County

WI

99.0%

47,134

44,435

2,699

5.7

Yes

Buchanan County

MO

98.0%

48,582

44,864

3,718

7.7

Yes

Henderson County

NC

98.0%

48,695

44,997

3,698

7.6

Yes

Grafton County

NH

98.0%

47,110

45,155

1,955

4.1

Yes

Monongalia County

WV

90.0%

48,902

46,218

2,684

5.5

Yes

