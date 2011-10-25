Here Are 20 American Cities And Counties That Could Be The Next Silicon Valley

Photo: J-Fish / Flickr
Where will the Internet’s next greatest business be born? While most people immediately associate the phrase “start-up” with Silicon Valley, or New York, the fact is that there are millions of budding entrepreneurs outside of America’s existing technology centres.
As broadband spreads into rural areas and small towns across the United States, economies are emerging in places that haven’t been considered viable markets by traditional investors and hardware manufacturers looking for areas to expand.
That is about to change.
According to the United States Census Bureau, small towns, cities, and counties with 10,000 to 50,000 residents are considered “micropolitan statistical areas.”
Sometimes, these are college towns filled with young Mark Zuckerberg wannabes who have grown up using all of the gadgets that drive today’s economy.
These young Turks of suburbia can’t remember life without the Internet, and many have viable ideas that, with a little love and mentoring from a tech-savvy angel investor or two, could become successful technology businesses.
Doubt this? Consider the fact that many colleges and universities with computer science and engineering curricula require students to write mobile applications or develop engineering prototypes for various classes.
Unfortunately, more times than not, all the student is left with at the end of the semester is a good grade and pat on the back.
Science and technology programs at these schools aren’t structured to provide institutional help in finding investors or even teach tech students how to market their great ideas.
But the fact is that it’s easier to teach a computer engineer how to become a marketer than it is to teach a marketer how to become a computer engineer. All of these dormant apps and technology projects represent a huge untapped market of intellectual property. Investors just need to know where to look.
With this in mind, we have dug deep into the U.S. Census data and discovered 20 micropolitan areas that meet certain demographic requirements for a budding technology economy. These factors include a high level of broadband accessibility, a sizable workforce (in relative terms), a vibrant local economy, and the presence of a small college or university.
Interestingly, all of these locations have unemployment rates as much as five points below the national average, and the top five have a broadband availability rate of 100%. Even though the list is ranked from one to 20, all things being considered, each of these locations present equal opportunities.
- Craighead County, AR
- Fayette County, GA
- Story County, IA
- Pottawattamie County, IA
- Ascension Parish, LA
- Calvert County, MD
- Cecil County, MD
- Saline County, AR
- Daviess County, KY
- Lafourche Parish, LA
- Platte County, MO
- Madison County, MS
- Gallatin County, MT
- Comanche County, OK
- Roanoke County, VA
- Ozaukee County, WI
- Buchanan County, MO
- Henderson County, NC
- Grafton County, NH
- Monongalia County, WV
In today’s global economy, companies spend millions of dollars trying to break into emerging markets overseas but are either missing the fact that 15 years into the Internet Revolution, there are still areas of this country that have yet to fully realise the promise of a technology-based economy.
Great ideas don’t stop at the edge of Harvard Square and tomorrow’s Farmville could actually be written on a farm. The question is who is going to make money when that happens.
BACKGROUND DATA:
Sources: U.S. Census Bureau. U.S. Bureau of labour Statistics
County
State
Broadband Rate
Workforce
Employed
Unemployed
Rate
College
Craighead County
AR
100.0%
47,566
44,339
3,227
6.8
Yes
Fayette County
GA
100.0%
49,813
45,723
4,090
8.2
Yes
Story County
IA
100.0%
49,355
47,167
2,188
4.4
Yes
Pottawattamie County
IA
100.0%
48,681
46,120
2,561
5.3
Yes
Ascension Parish
LA
100.0%
50,670
47,081
3,589
7.1
Yes
Calvert County
MD
100.0%
47,564
45,054
2,510
5.3
Yes
Cecil County
MD
99.7%
49,480
45,087
4,393
8.9
Yes
Saline County
AR
99.0%
50,673
47,560
3,113
6.1
Yes
Daviess County
KY
99.0%
49,984
45,822
4,162
8.3
Yes
Lafourche Parish
LA
99.0%
48,395
45,799
2,596
5.4
Yes
Platte County
MO
99.0%
49,330
45,695
3,635
7.4
Yes
Madison County
MS
99.0%
48,140
44,719
3,421
7.1
Yes
Gallatin County
MT
99.0%
46,904
43,511
3,393
7.2
Yes
Comanche County
OK
99.0%
48,162
45,753
2,409
5
Yes
Roanoke County
VA
99.0%
49,053
46,598
2,455
5
Yes
Ozaukee County
WI
99.0%
47,134
44,435
2,699
5.7
Yes
Buchanan County
MO
98.0%
48,582
44,864
3,718
7.7
Yes
Henderson County
NC
98.0%
48,695
44,997
3,698
7.6
Yes
Grafton County
NH
98.0%
47,110
45,155
1,955
4.1
Yes
Monongalia County
WV
90.0%
48,902
46,218
2,684
5.5
Yes
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.