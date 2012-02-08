20 Ads That Will Gross You Out Or Annoy The Heck Out Of You

Photo: The CBK Group, Chip Shop Awards

Last week, an incredibly offensive fake advertisement created by The CBK Group, a very real New Jersey ad agency, circulated on the internet. Their bright yellow ad for Sapporo, a Japanese beer, read, “A beer so good it’s hard to believe we made it with our eyes three-quarters closed.” Classy.But why on earth would CBK create such a blatantly racist, albeit fake, poster? Well, every year, the UK-based Chip Shop Awards asks international ad agencies, freelancers, and students to submit their best creative work… “with no limits.”



The submissions—which will be accepted through March 16—can be ideas agencies’ clients rejected, that they couldn’t show to their client, or that they think would be a brilliant (although often inappropriate) ad for someone else’s client.

Judges include bigwigs from agencies including TBWA, GS&P, and Leo Burnett.

Considering that award categories include the “best use of bad taste” and “Best Politically Incorrect,” entries often lean towards the tasteless end of the spectrum. Still, there’s a range in submissions from inappropriate to incredibly clever and inoffensive.

