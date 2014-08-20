Here Are 19 Awesome Discounts Offered To Students Across Australia

Concession prices are one of the perks of student life.
$10 off here, 25% off there, every cent counts when you have a full-time study load and a part-time job.
By signing up for a membership with sites such as Student Edge, STA Travel and UNiDAYS students can literally save hundreds of dollars.
Here are some of the best discounts we found out there for students.
Technology
Up to 25% off Microsoft products online at Mircosoft from Student Edge
Up to $250 off selected products on Apple Store for Education from Student Edge
Travel
Lay-by your flights with a $99 deposit from STA Travel
Up to 70% off travel packages online with Escapes Direct from Student Edge
Fashion and retail
10% off your first purchase online at Sunglasses Shop from Student Edge
15% off in store at City Beach from Student Edge
15% off online at The Iconic from Student Edge
20% off online at MISSGUIDED from UNiDAYS
15% off online at Glue from UNiDAYS
25% off online at Australis from UNiDAYS
Fitness
Up to 20% off a 12 month Goodlife membership in store at Goodlife Health Clubs from Student Edge
10% off membership and a free training session in-store at Fitness First from Student Edge
Food and beverages
10% off any Sumo Salad purchase in store at Sumo Salad from Student Edge
$12 for two originals in store at Boost Juice from Student Edge
Services
FREE online first aid courses with St Johns Ambulance from Student Edge
10% off nationally accredited courses with Sports Medicine Australia from Student Edge
Entertainment
$13 movie tickets in store at Hoyts from Student Edge
Education
7.5% off all books, plus free delivery at Bookworld from Student Edge
10% off all magazine subscriptions online with iSubscribe from Student Edge
