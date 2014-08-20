Here Are 19 Awesome Discounts Offered To Students Across Australia

Concession prices are one of the perks of student life.

$10 off here, 25% off there, every cent counts when you have a full-time study load and a part-time job.

By signing up for a membership with sites such as Student Edge, STA Travel and UNiDAYS students can literally save hundreds of dollars.

Here are some of the best discounts we found out there for students.

Technology

Up to 25% off Microsoft products online at Mircosoft from Student Edge

Up to $250 off selected products on Apple Store for Education from Student Edge

Travel

Lay-by your flights with a $99 deposit from STA Travel

Up to 70% off travel packages online with Escapes Direct from Student Edge

Fashion and retail

10% off your first purchase online at Sunglasses Shop from Student Edge

15% off in store at City Beach from Student Edge

15% off online at The Iconic from Student Edge

20% off online at MISSGUIDED from UNiDAYS

15% off online at Glue from UNiDAYS

25% off online at Australis from UNiDAYS

Fitness

Up to 20% off a 12 month Goodlife membership in store at Goodlife Health Clubs from Student Edge

10% off membership and a free training session in-store at Fitness First from Student Edge

Food and beverages

10% off any Sumo Salad purchase in store at Sumo Salad from Student Edge

$12 for two originals in store at Boost Juice from Student Edge

Services

FREE online first aid courses with St Johns Ambulance from Student Edge

10% off nationally accredited courses with Sports Medicine Australia from Student Edge

Entertainment

$13 movie tickets in store at Hoyts from Student Edge

Education

7.5% off all books, plus free delivery at Bookworld from Student Edge

10% off all magazine subscriptions online with iSubscribe from Student Edge

