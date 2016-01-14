Here are 19 Australian startups that had an amazing 2015

The founders of Canva. (L) Cameron Adams, (C) Cliff Obrecht and (R) Melanie Perkins. Photo: Canva.

Startups and entrepreneurs had a lot to be proud of in 2015.

Last year Atlassian, the software company behind Jira and HipChat products, made headlines as the biggest success story in Australia after its $8 billion float on the Nasdaq in December. It was a long-awaited tech IPO with the Sydney-based collaboration software group, headed by duo Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, trading at $27 per share and beating its listing price by an incredible 30%.

But in between, Australia’s startup scene was littered with other companies kicking major goals.

We compiled a list of the startups that have had an incredible run in 2015, hitting huge milestones and making remarkable progress in their field.

Here’s a look at what they accomplished.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.