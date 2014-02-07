Here Are 18 Quick Ways To Exercise In Your Seat

Finding time in the working day to exercise is hard.

Exercising before work is too draining.

Exercising at lunch is too stressful.

Exercising after work is just — impossible.

It’s easy to see nearly 70% of Australian adults are failing to meet the daily recommendations of 30 minutes of exercise a day — that is almost 12 million people, according to the Australian Government’s Department of Health.

So now the Australia Department of Health is redefining it guidelines and says “Doing any physical activity is better than doing none.”

In a new report the department recommends those with a sedentary lifestyle should “start by doing some, and gradually build up to the recommended amount.”

With this in mind Business Insider has compiled a list ways to help you exercise from the comfort and convenience of desk at work.

We have taken the best (most discrete) exercises from Forbes, Greatist and Discovery Fit & Health.

Here’s the top 18:

Legs 1. The Twinkle Toe:

Sitting up straight, speedily tap your toes on the floor, keeping your stomach firmly tensed. Until you fatigue. Rest and repeat 3 times. 2. The Magic Carpet Ride:

Pull your legs up to your seat and cross them as if to mediatate. Then place your hands on the armrests or your desk and clenching you stomach, raise yourself a few inches above the seat. Hold for 10 to 20 seconds. Rest and repeat 3 times. 3. The Wall (Street) Sit:

This can only work if your are ready a document or working off a laptop. Stand with your back against the wall, bend the knees and slide your back down the wall until the thighs are parallel to the floor. Sit and hold for 30-60 seconds Rest and repeat 3 times. 4. The Silent Seat Squeeze:

This is probably to most inconspicuous of them all. Simply squeeze buttocks and hold for 10-20 seconds, and release. Repeat 12 times. 5. The Seated Leg Raiser:

Straighten one or both legs, raised parallel to the ground and hold for 10-20 seconds. Then lower the leg(s) back to the ground without letting the feet touch the floor. Repeat 12 times. 6. The Invisible Chair Sit:

Push your chair out of the way, standing with feet shoulder-width apart and bend the knees so the thighs are almost parallel to the ground( as though you were sitting in a chair). Keep the arms straight up or towards the computer screen, back straight and hold for 10-20 seconds and release. Repeat 12 times. 7. The Grim Reamer:

Grab a ream of paper and place the stack in between the knees, pressing the legs inward. Keeping your back straight and your stomach tensed, squeeze the ream for 30-60 seconds. Rest and repeat 3 times. Arms 8. The Namaste:

Sit upright with feet flat on the floor, bring the palms together in front of the chest and push both hands together powerfully until you feel the arm muscles contract. Hold for 20 seconds. Release and repeat 12 times. 9. The Secret Handshake:

Sitting up straight and with feet flat on the floor, clasp hands together as if giving yourself a handshake (with one thumb pointing to the floor and the other pointing to the ceiling). Then pull and hold, resist the motion of both arms as they pull away from each other. Hold for 10- 20 seconds. Release and repeat 12 times. 10. The Fist Pump:

Make sure no one is in your line of fire for this one. Fist punch into the air, alternating arms, and continue until you fatigue. Rest and repeat 3 times. 11. The Flapper:

Situp straight with arms raised on your sides, parallel to the ground, palms facing down. Pulse the arms up and down in small movement for 10-20 seconds. Release and repeat 12 times. 12. The Stapler Curl:

Sitting straight, take the stapler in one hand with the palm facing upwards. Starting at the desk or thighs, bend the elbow and curl the arm up towards the chest. Pause momentarily and then lower the stapler back down. Repeat 12 times and then switch arms. 13. The Pencil Pinch:

Take an imaginary pencil and place it in between the shoulder bladesPulling your shoulders back until the shoulder blades are pinched together. To pretend you’re holding the pencil between the scapulas. Hold for 10-20 seconds and release. Rest and repeat 12 times. 14. The Shoulder Shrug:

Simply raise both shoulders up toward the ears, hold for 5 seconds, then relax. Repeat 12 times. 15. Conference Table Toners:

With arms by your side and eblbows bent at a 90 degree angle, place hands under desk palms on the bottom of the table. Push up against the table and hold for 10-20 secs. Rest and repeat 12 times. This can also be done in the opposite direction pushing down on table from the top. Abs 16. The Desk Chair Swivel:

Sitting upright and with the feet hovering over the floor, hold the edge of your desk with your fingers and thumb. Next, use the core to swivel the chair from side to side. Slowly turn to the right while tensing you stomach muscles and then repeat on the left side. Repeat 12 times. 17. The Fab Ab Squeeze:

Simply take a deep breath and tighten the abdominal muscles, bringing them in towards the spine as you exhale. Stay squeezed for 10-20 seconds and release. Repeat 12 times. 18. The No-sweat Core Calorie Burner:

Sit up straight, shoulders back and down, feet flat on the floor. Now simply hold this good posture for as long as you can. Rest and repeat 3 times.

Find out more about the The Australian Health Department’s new Physical Activity and Sedentary Behaviour Guidelines here.

