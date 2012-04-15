Here Are The Ridiculous Things Celebrities Demand Backstage

AP / Flickr



Van Halen demanded all the brown M&M’s be removed from the group’s candy bowl. Turns out that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to celebrity backstage demands.The Smoking Gun contains a variety of leaked backstage documents uploaded to their site. We sifted through 15 of them to find out what A-listers want in their dressing rooms.

While some celebrity requests may confirm diva suspicions—a barber’s chair for Kanye—we were surprised by some of the requests—an electric scooter, a smoothie station and you’ll never guess which foul-mouthed rap star needs Lunchables.

From rose-scented candle requests to organic honey bans, see what the biggest singers ask for backstage.

Beyoncé Beyoncé demands her dressing room be kept at 78 degrees and asks for chicken legs 'HEAVILY SEASONED' with cayenne pepper, and rose-scented candles. And, don't have Coca-Cola products anywhere near--Beyoncé can only be seen with Pepsi products due to a contractual agreement. The Demands: 1 Large table for catering dressed with white tablecloths.

Dressing room should be 78 degrees

4 Brand New White Towels in bathroom (2 face & 2 body) Hot Food:

Juicy Baked Chicken: Legs, Wings & Breast only (Please season with fresh garlic, season salt, black pepper, and Cayenne pepper HEAVILY SEASONED!!)

Steamed Garlic Broccoli

Lightly Seasoned Green Beans

Lightly Seasoned Steamed Spinach Beyoncé can only have Pepsi products.

1 Case of Aquafina water (half cold, half room temperature)

1 Hot Tea Set up (Please have NEW Coffee Pot)

Sliced Lemons Wedges

Rose scented candles

Lighter for candles

CD player Adele The requests roll deep for the 23-year-old singer. Adele asks for chicken salad sandwiches, Marlboro Lights, the 'best quality' red wine and 6 metal teaspoons in her dressing room. She also bans organic honey. The Demands: 12 Small bottles still (non-carbonated) spring water (at room temperature)

1 Electric kettle for BOILING water

6 Large mugs for tea. All mugs should be new, washed and dried.

6 metal teaspoons

2 'Squeezy' bottles clear honey (not organic)

1 Bottle very best quality red wine (Italian, French or Spanish)

1 Assortment of chewing gum

1 Pack Marlboro Light plus 1 disposable cigarette lighter

1 Small selection fresh fruit, to include bananas, apples, grapes, fresh berries NO CITRUS FRUIT!

1 Small plate of assorted freshly made, individually wrapped sandwiches, to include chicken salad. Sandwiches must NOT contain tomatoes, vinegar, chilli or citrus fruit Kanye West Among Kanye's requests are a barber's chair, Carmex lip balm, shower shoes and a plethora of alcohol. The Demands: 1 Tub Plain Yogurt for dipping

4 small Yoplait Yogurt

1 Bowl of assorted nuts

1 Bowl of Sunkist Salted Pistachio Nuts (No Red colouring )

2 Packs of Extra Chewing Gum

1 Bottle of Hot Sauce (Tabasco, Caribbean Type)

1 Box of Toothpicks

1 750 ml bottle of Hennessey Liquor

1 750 ml bottle of SKY or Absolut Vodka

1 Bottle of Patron Silver Tequila

4 Six Packs of Heineken Beer Rihanna The singer insists on blue or black drapes layered with 'icy-blue chiffon.' Rihanna also needs an animal-print throw rug and has a very specific candle request. The Demands: 5 AC power outlets

Adequate lighting for a 'relaxed atmosphere'

White drapes to cover lockers and/or brick

1 Humidifier

1 Large throw rug -- plush and animal print (Cheetah, Leopard) … must be CLEAN, as she will walk on it barefoot.

Pipe and Drape the room in Dark Blue or Black drapes with Icy Blue Chiffon draped nicely on top

6 Candles -- Archipelago Black Forest (if you can't get these, please let me know ASAP as we have a 2nd choice of candle for Ri).

4 Small, clear, square vases with White Tulips, no foliage (2nd choice: White Casablanca Lilies no foliage, 3rd choice: White Freesia, no foliage)

Justin Bieber Bieber's list is one of the tamest of the stars: He asks for tea, Swedish Fish and a size XS T-shirt. The Demands: All rooms must maintain a constant temperature of 68 to 75 degrees.

All on ice:

2 Cases of water

2 Cases of Coke

1 Case Ginger Ale

2 Cases Diet Coke

Professional quality iron and ironing board

1 Professional quality steamer

1 Vicks steam inhaler

Food items should be fresh and covered by clear plastic wrap

Star MUST have a private bathroom Katy Perry Don't bring Katy Perry carnations. In addition to very specific flower rules, the 'Teenage Dream' singer's food list is quite specific complete with freeze-dried strawberries and Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio. The Demands: Arrangement of pink fresh flowers. White and purple hydrangeas, pink & white roses and peonies. If not available, seasonal white flowers to include white orchids--ABSOLUTELY NO CARNATIONS.

A box of Huggies baby nature care wipes

6 Vitamin waters zero, assorted flavours

Bowl of whole fresh organic grown fruit (apples, bananas, oranges and grapes)

Plate of fresh-cut Crudités (to include cucumber, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, celery) w/ ranch dip

Snyder's of Hanover Honey Mustard & Onion Pretzel

Jar of Salsa

Baked (blue corn if possible) Tortilla Chips

Freeze dried strawberries

2 bottles of Santa Margarita Pinot Grigio

Throat coat, Twinnings Chamomile PG tips and Mint medley tea.

Fuze slenderize assorted flavours

A jar of quality honey

Plastic drinking straws



Imagine going to the grocery to buy this list of items. Taylor Swift Taylor Swift's tour buses equal the equivalent of a dorm room. Just make sure if she's arriving before 11 a.m. you've made a pit-stop to Starbucks. The Demands: If arriving before 11 a.m., the following from Starbucks: 1 Grande ICED Caramel Latte w/ 2 sweet-n-lows

1 Grande ICED Americano w/ 2 sweet-n-lows with soy milk

1 slice pumpkin loaf 1 Stick Butter

3 Boxes Kraft Macaroni/Cheese

2 Four Packs of Red Bull

1 12 Pack Corona Beer

1 12 Pack New Castle Beer

1 Bottle Welch's Grape Juice

1 Avocado

1 Bag of Twizzlers red licorice

1 Case of Smart Water

1 Pint Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ice Cream

1 Pint Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Brownie Frozen Yogurt Sir Paul McCartney The animal-rights' supporter bans fur, leather and meat from his dressing room. The Beatle is also big with plants. Forget love, all you need is flowers. The Demands:



All lamps must be halogen floor lamps with dimmer switch.

Only animal free materials (cottons, denims, velour, etc.)

Do not provide furniture made of any animal skin or print.

Do not provide artificial versions of animal skin or print either.

No leather seating is allowed in the black stretch limousine either.

Arrange for a dry cleaner before arrival.

6 Full and leafy floor plants, but no trees.

We want plants that are just as full on the bottom as the top such as palm, bamboo, peace lilies, etc. No tree trunks!

$50.00 - One large arrangement of white Casablanca lilies with lots of foliage.

$40.00 - One long stemmed arrangement of pale pink and white roses with lots of foliage.

$35 One arrangement of freesia. It comes in various colours so please mix them up. Freesia is a favourite.

20 dozen clean towels outside of the production office. Mariah Carey Mariah Carey's ist includes eight 'tall, leafy plants,' Joe Malone vanilla candles, two vases of white roses, and drapes around every perimeter. The Demands: Each room must be draped. Black drapes are fine.

The entry door should open into the living room space, not the dressing room.

Temperature should be about 75 degrees.

1 Three Seat Couch -- Plain colour, no busy patterns; black, dark grey, cream, dark pink are fine

12 1 litres of Fiji Water

3 Bottles Chardonnay -- Chilled

12 Coke

12 Diet Coke

12 Vanilla Protein Drinks

6 Sparkling Water (Pellegrino)

12 Melon flavour Gatorade

6 Red Wine Glasses

6 White Wine Glasses

4 Joe Malone Vanilla Candles

2 Vases White Roses

Fried Chicken (warm)

12 Small Bottles water (room temperature)

3 Whole lemons and honey

Sugarless gum Eminem The 'Love the Way You Lie' rapper isn't too high maintenance. Other than fruit, food and drinks, he just wants access to some weights to work out. Make sure Em has a CD player that can play burned CDs, oh and some Lunchables. The Demands: 25 pound dumbbells

24-Diet Coke 16oz plastic bottles

12 Diet Coke 12oz cnas

6 Verner ginger ale soda (or Schweppes)

48 Daisani, Poland Spring 12oz bottles 'NO Evian'

1 Loaf white bread

1 Loaf wheat bread

6 Lunchables snacks (3 turkeys & 3 ham with cheese)

6 Cans Red Bull

16 Cans Sugar-Free Red Bull

Large fresh jumbo shrimps with cocktail sauce and plenty of lemons

1 Jar of banana pepper rings Alicia Keys Give all the room-temperature Evian (and Aquafina) water to Alicia Keys. The singer asks for chocolate almond milk, tuna sandwiches and only eats fish and vegetables The Demands:

7 sets of metal silverware

1 Lighter

3 Glade Candles (French Vanilla, Rain shower, Wild Berry or Tangerine Ginger)

3 Cans of Chunk White Tuna

10 Nutri-Grain Bars (Blueberry, Cherry, Apple, Strawberry)

6 Individual Packets of Quaker Oats Instant Oatmeal (Brown Sugar and Apple Cinnamon)

1 Assorted Fruit Platter with strawberries, seedless red grapes, bananas, mango, blueberries, cantaloupe and raspberries

2 Cases of beer (one imported and one domestic; brands preferred: Amstel Light, Corona, Bud, Bud Light or local beer)

3 menus for local seafood and Italian restaurants to order meals for Alicia Will Ferrell The title for the most bizarre requests goes to comedian Will Ferrell from his promotional comedy tour for 'Semi-Pro.' He asked for an electric scooter, a painted rainbow on wheels and a 15-foot-tall fake tree. The Demands:

1 Electric three wheel mobility scooter

1 headset microphone (Janet Jackson style)

1 flight of stairs on wheels

1 fake tree on wheels

1 rainbow (can be painted on canvas) on wheels

Guinness beer

Smart Water or Fiji Water

Coke, Diet Coke, 7Up

Raw roasted almonds

Protein bars: Peanut butter chocolate Zone Bars, Peanut Butter Power Bars Lady Gaga Break out the blenders for Mother Monster. Gaga gets an entire smoothie station in her dressing room. The Demands:

2 Bottles of white wine with wine opener -- Kendall Jackson or Robert Mondavi preferred

1 Pack of Straws

1 Cushioned office style chair

TV with cable and a DVD player

1 Rolling clothing rack

4 Unscented candles

Cool-mist humidifier

3 fans

Tea kettle, organic ginger and lemongrass tea and honey are very important.

1 4 pack of Red Bull Light (on ice)

2 Bottles of Green Tea

1 Container of Guacamole

Hot dogs (Yves veggie dogs eaten with toothpicks)

A smoothie station (with frozen berries, fuze and whey protein or non-fat Greek yogurt) Blender needed

1 Plate of cheese (non-smelly, non-sweaty on ice) with whole wheat/healthy crackers

A mix of assorted fresh fruit (cut and must have edible skin OR edible seeds OR citrus) Jay-Z Watch the Throne rapper Jay-Z's dressing room requirements are slightly more modest than his famous friends: 'good quality' peanut butter and jelly and a clean bucket of ice. The Demands:

7 Dressing Rooms

Desired room temperature of 72 degrees

1 Love Seat

1 Large Couch

2 Matching End Tables

2 48 Cases of Fiji Water (24 cold/24 room temperature)

6 Cans of Coca-Cola

6 Cans of Red Bull

6 Bottles of Vitamin Water

1 Jar of good quality peanut butter

1 Jar of good quality grape jelly

1 Hot tea service for 4: hot water kettle, ceramic and disposable cups

All requests for alcohol were shaved from the list. Blake Shelton The country singer and The Voice coach shows his country roots by asking for barbecue Lays, Cheetos and beef jerky. For drinking, he stocks Bud Light and Miller Lite. The Demands:

1 bag Dunkin doughnuts coffee

1 bag espresso blend (Starbucks)

1 4 Pack of 5 Hour Energy

1 Case of Bud Light (cans only)

1 Case of Miller Lite (cans only)

2 Bottles of Bacardi Clear Rum

2 Bottles of red wine (Cabernet Sauvignon)

3 3-packs of Blue Orbitz gum

1 package of peppered or teriyaki beef jerky

1 bag of Hershey's Chocolate Minis

