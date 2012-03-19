14 Awesome Gadgets For Under $100

Photo: Kogeto
If you’re not planning to run out and buy a new iPad this weekend, don’t worry!You can still get your gadget fix without doing too much harm to your wallet.
The Native Union POP Phone is a high quality handset that is compatible with all of your portable and mobile devices including smartphones, tablets, and laptops.
The iPod shuffle is still a great and easy choice to listen to music on the go and during your exercise.
The shuffle holds 2GB of storage and a ton of playlists. A clip on the back makes it extra portable.
'The completely cable-free Apple Wireless Keyboard uses Bluetooth technology to connect with your Mac or iPad.'
Your iPhone can function and resemble like a traditional point and shoot with this Camera case : $65.00
The case will equip your phone with a shutter button (that actually works), viewfinder, aperture numbers, two loops for a camera strap, and a tripod mount.
One of the most trusted brands in headphones, Sennheiser, offers great value at a great price with the Sennheiser PX 100-II.
The kindle is the world's bestselling E-Reader and for just $79.00 you get an E-Reader with a 6' display, built in WI-FI, and the ability to borrow books from your local library.
If you still prefer to own a compact digital camera then the Canon A800 is an amazing deal at $89.99.
The camera is packed with features like smart auto focus, blur reduction, and a face self-timer that is triggered once a face enters the frame. Never miss a moment with this camera.
The camera table dolly gives you stability and weight while you take photos or video with your smartphone. You can also attach a DSLR or point and shoot camera to the dolly.
The Lomokino 35 mm Movie Maker 'cranks out a series of stills on run-of-the-mill 35mm film.
After developing your film (be it black & white, colour negative, or slide film that can be developed anywhere), load it into the Lomokinoscope film viewer to play your movie back like an old-school Viewmaster.
Scan your negatives and make movies so you can then share your lo-fi masterpiece on YouTube, Facebook, and beyond.'
'The new Apple TV with 1080p HD gives you access to the best content -- blockbuster movies, TV shows, sports, your music and photos, and more -- right on your widescreen TV. You can even play content from your iOS devices on your TV using AirPlay.'
The Fitbit Ultra tracks all of your daily activity such as your steps, sleep, meals, and workouts. You can share your progress with friends and integrate the device with other apps.
You can 'snap Dot onto your iPhone 4 / 4S, download the free Looker app, and instantly record fully immersive 360° videos right on your iPhone.'
The mouse lets you 'click anywhere, scroll in any direction, and swipe through images on its smooth, seamless top shell. It works wirelessly using Bluetooth, so you don't have to worry about cables or adapters cluttering your workspace. And built-in software lets you configure Magic Mouse any way you want.'
