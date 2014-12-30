Here Are 14 Outdoor Melbourne Bars That You Need To Visit This Summer

Drinking spots are endless and varied in Melbourne, but if your local is feeling a little tired this summer why not branch out and try something new.

Last season we brought you 13 Of The Best Outdoor Bars In Melbourne To Enjoy On The Weekend. This summer we’ve found the best places to enjoy a beer in the fresh air.

This sun-soaked list of outdoor bars offers something for everyone this summer.

Ponyfish Island If you're looking for a chilled out arvo in the sun, where you can sink a few cold ones with your mates you need to head to the island. This uniquely located bar floating under the Southbank pedestrian bridge offers simple snacks and choice drinks. It might not be the the flashiest spot, but that's not what you come here for. This is the ultimate Sunday afternoon hang. Ponyfish Island Kiosk Southbank Pedestrian Bridge, Southbank 3006. Loop Roof Perched on the rooftop terrace overlooking busy Meyers Place is Loop Roof in all its glory. This all-seasons bar should be the first on your list this summer. Sample a range of cocktails, hard high teas or alcoholic snow cones while you listen to some smooth beats and take in the sunshine. Loop Roof 23 Meyers Place, Melbourne 3000. Campari House Fireworks, cocktails, rooftops - sound like the perfect New Year’s Eve combination. Add a‘Four Seasons’ party theme and Campari House where you'll want to be December 31st. Every other night Campari is the perfect place for a post-work bevvie while enjoying some wood-fired oven pizza, alfresco style. Campari House 23-25 Hardware Ln, Melbourne 3000. The Deck With sweeping views of the Frankston foreshore and Port Phillip Bay, The Deck is perfect environment for a chilled out Sunday session. The newly renovated venue hosts live music, DJ sets and a big screen for sporting events. Kick back in the sun with the extensive wine list. The Deck 2-4 Davey Street, Frankston 3199. The Local Taphouse With 300 beers making an appearance at The Taphouse each year, this is a beer enthusiast's dream. Add stand-up comedy, an indoor bocce pitch and a food you want to eat when drinking beer - from reuben croquettes to southern fried chicken - there is fun for everyone under the big white brollies. The Local Taphouse 184 Carlisle St, St Kilda East 3183. Alumbra This one is for the dancing queen. Alumbra is home to one of the best light and sounds systems and retro-lit dance floors. The huge venue spans from a riverside terrace through floor-to-ceiling glass walls to a large island bar. Located in the Docklands precinct, Alumbra is the perfect party spot. Alumbra 9/161 Harbour Esplanade, Docklands 3008. Riverland Bar and Cafe. Located on the banks of the Yarra in the historic Federation Wharf, Riverland is a great place for a sunny afternoon drink and bite while watching the rest of Melbourne ride, paddle and walk past. With all-day barbeques and sausage sizzles in summer it's hard to go past this bar if you're looking for a seasonal delight. Riverland Bar and Cafe. Vaults 1 - 9 Federation Wharf, Federation Square Melbourne 3000. The Wharf Hotel If you're looking for a friendly, local pub with stunning river views and waterfront ambience, then The Wharf Hotel is where to head. Because it's a popular for after work drinks the hotel does get busy at around 5pm, but if you snag a table outside you'll have one of the best views in Melbourne of the Yarra. The Wharf Hotel WTC Wharf – Riverside, 18-38 Siddeley St, Melbourne 3005. Village Melbourne This wonderful park space along St Kilda Road is home to five distinct hospitality destinations - all fun and relaxing. The beer garden is one of the best features of this little hub and when the pop up food vans are there you can chill out under the umbrella with your mates, a coldie and some tasty tucker. Village Melbourne 557 St Kilda Rd, Melbourne 3004. Deck Mercantile Place Located on the roof of the iconic Waterside Hotel, this bar is perfectly positioned to watch the Melbourne skyline turn from day to night. The modern mix of cane lounges and armchairs makes for a comfortable setting to kick back and work your way through the large cocktail menu and local and imported beers. Deck Mercantile Place Waterside Hotel, 508 Flinders Street, Melbourne 3000. Le Bon Ton New Orleans-inspired Le Bon Ton has an oyster saloon, smokehouse, cocktail bar and absinthe den. In the astro-turfed courtyard, the smokehouse cooks Riverina grain-fed Angus beef briskets and pork shoulders for up to 16 hours, while fairy lights light up the night sky. Le Bon Ton 51 Gipps St, Collingwood 3066. Pilgrim Bar Pilgrim Bar is a great location for a drink after work. It offers Matilda Bay pilsner, pale ale and wheat beer on tap, or a wine list featuring some Victorian favourites as well as French and Spanish drops. With mostly communal sun-soaked seating, this is a family-friendly venue with the odd group of backpackers settling in for an afternoon session in summer. Pilgrim Bar Princess Walk, Vaults 15-19, Melbourne 3000. Aer Bar One of the best open-air dining and drinking spots in the heart of Melbourne, Aer Bar offers a tasty tapas menu and a nice little cocktail list. Beware there is a three-storey climb to get to the rooftop, but once there the sunshine spilling onto this urban playground is set to delight. Aer Bar 120 Exhibition Street, Melbourne 3000.

