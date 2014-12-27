The 13 Sydney Outdoor Bars That You Need To Visit This Summer

It’s summer and that means one thing – celebrating the warm weather by sinking a few cold ones with friends.

To pay tribute to this quintessential Australian summer past-time, we’ve made a sequel list to last summers 13 Sydney Rooftop Bars Perfect For Enjoying The Summer Weather.

So instead of heading to your standard local this weekend, soak up the rays at one of these outdoor venues.

Enjoy.

The Bristol Arms Formerly known as the Retro Hotel, The Bristol Arms has not one but two large roof terraces. Way up on the fifth floor of the pub it has city skyline and water views. With colourful cane, white picket fences outside and green tartan carpet inside it makes for the perfect post-work summer drinks spot. The Bristol Arms 81 Sussex Street, Sydney 2000. The New Brighton Hotel The New Brighton Hotel has been an institution in Manly for the better part of a century. With a newly renovated look, the rooftop provides views from Shelly Beach to Queenscliff beach and can be enjoyed over some delicious cocktails. The New Brighton Hotel 71 The Corso, Manly 2095. Marco Polo Ivy Pool Club Swim, drink and dance your way though summer at Merivale's Ivy Pool Club. While it can tend to get packed out with trendy 20-somethings, it's got good beats and yummy gourmet pizzas. This is Sydney's answer to Hollywood Palm Springs. Marco Polo Ivy Pool Club 320 George Street, Sydney 2000. Watsons Bay Hotel An east Sydney icon for over 180 years, The Watson Bay Hotel's Beach Club with its stripy umbrellas, schoolyard benches is popular for a reason. While you kick back in the huge beer garden looking out on to all that Watsons Bay has to offer, sip on a classic cocktail or sample to extensive menu. Watsons Bay Hotel 1 Military Road, Watsons Bay 2030. The Kings Cross Hotel Drinking here, you're not in for a quiet bevy. It's going to be big fun-filled night, sipping on cool cocktails out of decorative maison jars under the lights of the famous Coca-Cola sign. The Kings Cross Hotel 244-248 William St, Kings Cross 2011. The Sky Terrace, The Star Sky-high drinks with expansive city and harbour views of Sydney, the Sky Terrace is a great place to enjoy a sunset drink. The bar has a weekly rotating menu of The Star’s signature restaurants, and some spacious lounges to unwind in. If you haven't got a venue for New Year Eve yet, this would be a safe bet(!) The Sky Terrace, The Star Level 3, Harbourside, The Star, 80 Pyrmont Street, Pyrmont 2009. The Ivanhoe With a fresh seaside feel, lobster pots hanging from the ceiling and colourful Palm Beach decor, the new-look Ivanhoe encompasses the Manly vibes. You can't go past this bright and airy courtyard as your next Sunday hangout. The Ivanhoe 27 The Corso, Manly 2095. Cafe del Mar A version of the legendary Ibiza bar, Cafe de Mar's huge balcony covered by a white and blue stripped awning screams beachside holiday. With a delicious selection of tapas kick back in the venues ample outdoor seating to the chilled-out summer tunes. Cafe del Mar 201 Sussex St, Sydney 2000. The Beresford Hotel The Beresford, is a hip courtyard with vines on the walls, cobblestones under your feet and lanterns above your head. Described by some as one of Sydney’s most reliable bar experiences, if the atmosphere doesn't get you excited, the amazing Italian bar food will. The Beresford Hotel 354 Bourke St, Darlinghurst 2010. The Workers, Balmain It may look mad-hatter-esk with bright murals, multi-coloured mis-match chairs, faux-grass flooring and festivals lights, but this is one cool local hang. With weekly live music and everything from Fat Yak beer to 2008 Penfolds Grange, the Workers has something for everyone. The Workers, Balmain Level 1, 292 Darling Street, Balmain 2041. The Coogee Bay Hotel One the edge of Coogee beach, this water side beer garden can be perfect for the chilled mid-week bevy or boozy weekend playground. With good food, trivia, a big screen and accommodation it's hard to go wrong with the Bay. The Coogee Bay Hotel 253 Coogee Bay Rd, Coogee 2034. The Newport Arms Hotel The Arms, as it is commonly known as to locals, is perched on top of Newport hill overlooking Pittwater. While it is not a quick commute from Sydney's CBD it is certainly worth the trip. A massive big beer garden, live music and sweeping 180 degree views of the harbour its the pub-goers summer paradise. The Newport Arms Hotel 2 Kalinya St, Newport 2106. The Bridgeview Hotel Astro-turf, picnic tables, white umbrellas and a big screen - is there anything more quintessentially summer? Don't expect fancy, but with traditional pub grub, cold beer and open sky The Bridgeview Hotel is all you need. The Bridgeview Hotel 580 Willoughby Rd, Willoughby 2068. Still looking for more options? Why not try 10 Sydney Rooftop Bars Perfect For Enjoying The Summer Weather We've got you covered this summer.

