Here Are 13 Foods That Will Help You Beat The Christmas Bulge

The new year has arrived, and with it, the traditional time to make amends for binging on crispy pork crackling, cream-topped pavlova and those extra glasses of bubbly throughout the festive season.

According to Nutrition Australia, “On average Australians gain 0.8-1.5kg over the Christmas period.”

While this doesn’t seem like much researchers have found that this holiday weight is rarely ever lost.

So to curb any extra kgs that could dampen your summer, Business Insider has made a list of the best fat-burning foods you could add to your summer picnics or to literally burn calories as you eat.

1. Whole grains It takes more energy for you body to break down whole foods and therefore burns twice as many calories in comparison to eating processed foods. How to use them: Brown rice or a rye breadcrumb would make a healthy spin on the traditional turkey stuffing. 2. Lean Meats Lean protein has a high thermogenic value so simply eating such foods causes the body to burn 30% of the calories intake during digestion alone. How to use them: By sticking to turkey breast without the skin, leg of ham or any seafood, you will see the benefits on the scales. 3. Brussel sprouts. These little green gems are packed with vitamins and minerals which help increase your metabolic levels. How to use them: Generally not a crowd favourite, by chucking these beauties on the barbecue and serving with a lemon and olive oil dressing you can be sure you'l want seconds. 4. Green Tea A compound in the tea helps speed up your metabolism. According to the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition Drinking, four cups a day can help shed more than six pounds in eight weeks! How to use it: Christmas down under can be HOT, so for the most refreshing drink you'll taste all summer try chilling your green tea and serve with fresh mint. 5. Lentils Just one cup of these legumes is equal to 35% of your daily iron needs. So to ensure your body is getting all the nutrients it needs, adding these to your meal can ensure your metabolism is working to its full capacity. How to use them: Lentils add a kick to any salad. Try adding the French green kind to a simple rocket, tomato and goats cheese salad with a bit of lemon and oil olive dressing- you'll wonder why you didn't eat them before. 6. Chilli A component in chilli called capsaicin heats up your body which makes you increases the body's energy expenditure. It also is said to reduce cravings for salty, sweet and fatty foods. How to use it: Add a little chilli to your seafood sauces and salad dressing will not only give you a tasty kick but also kickstart that fast burning. 7. Almonds and Walnuts Packed with Omega-3 fats, these nuts increase fat-burning properties in the body and reduce cravings. How to use them: Nuts add a great texture to stuffing and salads. 8. Garlic Allicin, a compound found in garlic, helps flush fat from the body and assist in the maintenance of healthy blood-pressure levels. How to use it: How don't you use it- it makes everything delicious! 9. Ginger Ginger helps to improve blood circulation which can boosts the metabolism. Studies suggest that by eating, ginger people can lose as much as 20% more fat than those who do not eat ginger. How to use it: The addition of fresh chopped ginger to your Christmas pudding will also lift the flavours in the cake. 10. Grapefruit Grapefruit help lower insulin which helps aid weight loss and because it contains 90% water, it will fill you up! How to use it: Try adding some grapefruit to your table water. Sipping on the fruity mix will help you to digest your Christmas feast. 11. Broccoli This super food not only is a great source of fibre, it also doesn't have many calories but fills you up. It also contains phytochemicals that can help enhance fat loss. How to use it: Just serve it with your meats along with your other veggies. 12. Salmon Also a super food, salmon is one of the highest sources of the omega-3 essential fats, providing your body a direct supply the fats which promote fat burning and triggers fullness. How to use it: Throw it on the BBQ, tossed it through a salad, serve is smoked on crackers -- this fish is so versatile you won't be able to choose which way to eat it. 13. Water This is one of the best things you can consume to melt body fat. Studies have shown that drinking 2 cups of cold water can boost metabolic rate by 30%- drink up! How to use it: Some may say its not in the festive spirit but by going one water for one alcohol beverage you could cut the calories-- and maybe save yourself a headache!

